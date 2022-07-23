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Ch. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of Carbohydrates
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of CarbohydratesProblem 43
Chapter 21, Problem 43

Propose a mechanism for the formation of d-allose from d-glucose in a basic solution.

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1
Identify the structural difference between D-glucose and D-allose. D-glucose is an aldohexose with the hydroxyl group on carbon 3 (C3) pointing to the left in a Fischer projection, while in D-allose, the hydroxyl group on C3 points to the right. This indicates that the reaction involves an epimerization at C3.
Understand the role of the basic solution. In a basic environment, the alpha-hydrogen on the carbon adjacent to the carbonyl group (C2 in this case) is slightly acidic and can be deprotonated by the base, forming an enolate ion.
Propose the first step of the mechanism: Deprotonation. The base abstracts the alpha-hydrogen from C2 of D-glucose, forming an enolate intermediate. Represent this step using the enolate structure: CH22=CH-OH.
Propose the second step of the mechanism: Reprotonation. The enolate intermediate can be reprotonated at the C3 position from either side, leading to the formation of two possible epimers: D-glucose (if the hydroxyl group is re-added to the left) or D-allose (if the hydroxyl group is re-added to the right).
Conclude the mechanism: The equilibrium between the enolate intermediate and the two epimers allows for the interconversion of D-glucose and D-allose. In the presence of a base, this process is reversible, and the reaction mixture will contain both epimers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epimerization

Epimerization is a specific type of stereoisomerism where two sugars differ in configuration at only one specific carbon atom. In the case of d-allose and d-glucose, they are epimers at the C-2 position. Understanding this concept is crucial for proposing a mechanism that involves the conversion of one sugar to another through the alteration of stereochemistry.
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Basic Conditions

Basic conditions refer to an environment where the pH is greater than 7, often involving hydroxide ions (OH-). In organic reactions, basic conditions can facilitate deprotonation and nucleophilic attacks, which are essential for rearranging molecular structures. Recognizing how these conditions influence reaction pathways is vital for understanding the mechanism of d-allose formation from d-glucose.
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Understanding the difference between basicity and nucleophilicity.

Nucleophilic Attack

Nucleophilic attack is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile donates an electron pair to an electrophile, forming a chemical bond. In the context of sugar interconversion, nucleophilic attack can lead to the opening of the sugar's ring structure, allowing for the rearrangement of functional groups. This concept is key to understanding how d-glucose can be transformed into d-allose through a series of reaction steps.
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Related Practice
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Textbook Question

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The disaccharide lactulose consists of a D-galactopyranose subunit and a D-fructofuranose subunit joined by a β-1,4′-glycosidic linkage. After treatment of lactulose with 1. excess CH3I/Ag2O, 2. HCl/H2O, the d-galactopyranose subunit was found to have one nonmethylated OH group, whereas the D-fructofuranose subunit had two. Draw the structure of ⍺-lactulose.

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Textbook Question

A hexose was obtained after (+)-glyceraldehyde underwent three successive Kiliani–Fischer syntheses. Identify the hexose from the following experimental information: oxidation with nitric acid forms an optically active aldaric acid; a Wohl degradation followed by oxidation with nitric acid forms an optically inactive aldaric acid; and a second Wohl degradation forms erythrose.

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Textbook Question

Treatment with sodium borohydride converts aldose A to an optically inactive alditol. Wohl degradation of A forms B, whose alditol is optically inactive. Wohl degradation of B forms D-glyceraldehyde. Identify A and B.

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Textbook Question

A student isolated a monosaccharide and determined that it had a molecular weight of 150. Much to his surprise, he found that it was not optically active. What is the structure of the monosaccharide?

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