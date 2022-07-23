Name the following:
a.
Name the following:
a.
Name the following:
b.
The disaccharide lactulose consists of a D-galactopyranose subunit and a D-fructofuranose subunit joined by a β-1,4′-glycosidic linkage. After treatment of lactulose with 1. excess CH3I/Ag2O, 2. HCl/H2O, the d-galactopyranose subunit was found to have one nonmethylated OH group, whereas the D-fructofuranose subunit had two. Draw the structure of ⍺-lactulose.
A hexose was obtained after (+)-glyceraldehyde underwent three successive Kiliani–Fischer syntheses. Identify the hexose from the following experimental information: oxidation with nitric acid forms an optically active aldaric acid; a Wohl degradation followed by oxidation with nitric acid forms an optically inactive aldaric acid; and a second Wohl degradation forms erythrose.
Treatment with sodium borohydride converts aldose A to an optically inactive alditol. Wohl degradation of A forms B, whose alditol is optically inactive. Wohl degradation of B forms D-glyceraldehyde. Identify A and B.
A student isolated a monosaccharide and determined that it had a molecular weight of 150. Much to his surprise, he found that it was not optically active. What is the structure of the monosaccharide?