Glycosidic Linkage

A glycosidic linkage is a type of covalent bond that connects two monosaccharides to form a disaccharide. In the case of lactulose, the bond is specifically a β-1,4' glycosidic linkage, indicating the orientation of the bond between the anomeric carbon of one sugar and the hydroxyl group of another. Understanding this linkage is crucial for determining the structure and properties of the resulting disaccharide.