Draw the mechanism for the interconversion of α-D-glucose and β-D-glucose in dilute HCl.
The disaccharide lactulose consists of a D-galactopyranose subunit and a D-fructofuranose subunit joined by a β-1,4′-glycosidic linkage. After treatment of lactulose with 1. excess CH3I/Ag2O, 2. HCl/H2O, the d-galactopyranose subunit was found to have one nonmethylated OH group, whereas the D-fructofuranose subunit had two. Draw the structure of ⍺-lactulose.
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Key Concepts
Glycosidic Linkage
Monosaccharide Structure
Methylation and Hydrolysis
Propose a mechanism for the formation of d-allose from d-glucose in a basic solution.
A hexose was obtained after (+)-glyceraldehyde underwent three successive Kiliani–Fischer syntheses. Identify the hexose from the following experimental information: oxidation with nitric acid forms an optically active aldaric acid; a Wohl degradation followed by oxidation with nitric acid forms an optically inactive aldaric acid; and a second Wohl degradation forms erythrose.
Treatment with sodium borohydride converts aldose A to an optically inactive alditol. Wohl degradation of A forms B, whose alditol is optically inactive. Wohl degradation of B forms D-glyceraldehyde. Identify A and B.
A student isolated a monosaccharide and determined that it had a molecular weight of 150. Much to his surprise, he found that it was not optically active. What is the structure of the monosaccharide?
A D-aldopentose is oxidized by nitric acid to an optically active aldaric acid. A Wohl degradation of the aldopentose leads to a monosaccharide that is oxidized by nitric acid to an optically inactive aldaric acid. Identify the D-aldopentose.