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Ch. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of Carbohydrates
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of CarbohydratesProblem 41a
Chapter 21, Problem 41a

Name the following:
a. Chemical structure of a glycoside with hydroxyl and methoxy groups attached.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the parent chain. Look for the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in the structure. This will determine the base name of the compound (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Step 2: Number the parent chain. Assign numbers to the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the first substituent (branch or functional group).
Step 3: Identify and name the substituents. Look for any groups attached to the parent chain that are not part of it. Name these substituents (e.g., methyl, ethyl, chloro, etc.) and note their positions on the parent chain.
Step 4: Combine the names. Write the name of the compound by listing the substituents in alphabetical order, followed by the parent chain name. Use hyphens to separate numbers from words and commas to separate multiple numbers.
Step 5: Check for special functional groups or multiple bonds. If the compound contains functional groups (e.g., alcohols, ketones, carboxylic acids) or double/triple bonds, ensure these are included in the name according to IUPAC rules, with appropriate suffixes or prefixes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature

Nomenclature in organic chemistry refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides guidelines that help chemists communicate the structure and composition of compounds clearly. Understanding nomenclature is essential for identifying and naming organic molecules accurately.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2) groups. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for predicting the behavior and reactivity of organic compounds.
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Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms. This can include variations in the connectivity of atoms or the presence of different functional groups. Understanding structural isomers is important for grasping the diversity of organic compounds and their distinct properties.
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