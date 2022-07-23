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Ch. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of Carbohydrates
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of CarbohydratesProblem 41b
Chapter 21, Problem 41b

Name the following:
b. Chemical structure of a glycoside, showing hydroxyl groups and an ether linkage.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the parent chain. Look for the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in the structure. This will determine the base name of the compound (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Step 2: Identify and name any substituents. These are groups attached to the parent chain that are not part of it. Common substituents include alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl) and halogens (e.g., chloro, bromo).
Step 3: Assign locants (numbers) to the carbon atoms in the parent chain. Number the chain in such a way that the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Step 4: Combine the names of the substituents with the parent chain name. Use prefixes (e.g., di-, tri-) if there are multiple identical substituents, and list substituents in alphabetical order.
Step 5: Ensure the name follows IUPAC nomenclature rules, including proper punctuation (e.g., commas between numbers, hyphens between numbers and words).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature

Nomenclature in organic chemistry refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides guidelines to ensure that each compound has a unique and descriptive name, which reflects its structure and functional groups. Understanding nomenclature is essential for accurately identifying and communicating about organic compounds.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2) groups. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for predicting the behavior and reactivity of organic compounds, as they largely determine the compound's properties.
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Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms. This can include variations in the connectivity of atoms (chain isomerism) or the position of functional groups (position isomerism). Understanding structural isomers is important because they can exhibit different physical and chemical properties, impacting their applications in various fields.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the following:

a.

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Propose a mechanism for the formation of d-allose from d-glucose in a basic solution.

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A student isolated a monosaccharide and determined that it had a molecular weight of 150. Much to his surprise, he found that it was not optically active. What is the structure of the monosaccharide?

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What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of

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