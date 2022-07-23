Textbook Question
Name the following:
a.
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Name the following:
a.
Propose a mechanism for the formation of d-allose from d-glucose in a basic solution.
What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
e. D-sorbose?
Treatment with sodium borohydride converts aldose A to an optically inactive alditol. Wohl degradation of A forms B, whose alditol is optically inactive. Wohl degradation of B forms D-glyceraldehyde. Identify A and B.
A student isolated a monosaccharide and determined that it had a molecular weight of 150. Much to his surprise, he found that it was not optically active. What is the structure of the monosaccharide?
What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
d. D-xylose?