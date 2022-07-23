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Ch. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of Carbohydrates
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of CarbohydratesProblem 33b
Chapter 21, Problem 33b

Refer to Figure 20.5 to answer the following questions: b. People with type AB blood can receive blood from anyone, but they cannot give blood to everyone. To whom can they not give blood?

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Understand the concept of blood type compatibility: Blood type compatibility is determined by the presence or absence of antigens (A and B) on the surface of red blood cells and antibodies in the plasma. Type AB blood has both A and B antigens but no antibodies against A or B antigens.
Recall the universal recipient and donor concept: People with type AB blood are universal recipients because they lack antibodies against A or B antigens, allowing them to receive blood from all types. However, they are not universal donors because their blood contains both A and B antigens, which can trigger an immune response in individuals with other blood types.
Analyze the compatibility for donating blood: Type AB blood can only be safely donated to individuals who also have type AB blood, as these recipients already have both A and B antigens and will not produce an immune response.
Identify the blood types to which AB cannot donate: Type AB blood cannot be donated to individuals with type O, type A, or type B blood because these recipients have antibodies against antigens that are present in AB blood.
Summarize the answer: People with type AB blood cannot give blood to individuals with type O, type A, or type B blood due to the presence of antibodies in the recipient's plasma that would react with the A and/or B antigens in the donor's blood.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Blood Type Compatibility

Blood type compatibility is determined by the presence or absence of specific antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Type AB blood has both A and B antigens, making it a universal recipient, as it can accept blood from any type. However, it lacks anti-A and anti-B antibodies, which means it can only donate to individuals with AB blood type.
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ABO Blood Group System

The ABO blood group system classifies blood into four main types: A, B, AB, and O, based on the presence of A and B antigens. Type AB blood contains both antigens, allowing individuals with this blood type to receive blood from all other types. However, they can only donate to other AB individuals due to the presence of both antigens, which could trigger an immune response in those with A or B blood types.
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Transfusion Reactions

Transfusion reactions occur when the immune system of a recipient identifies transfused blood as foreign due to incompatible antigens. For individuals with type AB blood, receiving blood from any type is safe, but donating to A or B types can cause severe reactions. This is because the recipient's immune system may attack the foreign antigens present in the AB blood, leading to potentially life-threatening complications.
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