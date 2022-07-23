α-Amino acids can be prepared by treating an aldehyde with ammonia/trace acid, followed by hydrogen cyanide, followed by acid-catalyzed hydrolysis.
a. Draw the structures of the two intermediates formed in this reaction.
α-Amino acids can be prepared by treating an aldehyde with ammonia/trace acid, followed by hydrogen cyanide, followed by acid-catalyzed hydrolysis.
a. Draw the structures of the two intermediates formed in this reaction.
α-Amino acids can be prepared by treating an aldehyde with ammonia/trace acid, followed by hydrogen cyanide, followed by acid-catalyzed hydrolysis.
b. What amino acid is formed when the aldehyde that is used is 3-methylbutanal?
c. What aldehyde is needed to prepare isoleucine?
Identify the location and type of charge on the hexapeptide Lys-Ser-Asp-Cys-His-Tyr at each of the following pH values:
c. pH=7
Reaction of a polypeptide with carboxypeptidase A releases Met. The polypeptide undergoes partial hydrolysis to give the following peptides. What is the sequence of the polypeptide?
1. Ser, Lys, Trp
2. Gly, His, Ala
3. Glu, Val, Ser
4. Leu, Glu, Ser
5. Met, Ala, Gly
6. Ser, Lys, Val
7. Glu, His
8. Leu, Lys, Trp
9. Lys, Ser
10. Glu, His, Val
11. Trp, Leu, Glu
12. Ala, Met
Draw the product obtained when a lysine side chain in a polypeptide reacts with maleic anhydride.
Identify the location and type of charge on the hexapeptide Lys-Ser-Asp-Cys-His-Tyr at each of the following pH values:
d. pH=12