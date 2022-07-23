Write the mechanism for the reaction of an amino acid with di-tert-butyl dicarbonate.
α-Amino acids can be prepared by treating an aldehyde with ammonia/trace acid, followed by hydrogen cyanide, followed by acid-catalyzed hydrolysis.
b. What amino acid is formed when the aldehyde that is used is 3-methylbutanal?
c. What aldehyde is needed to prepare isoleucine?
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Key Concepts
Amino Acid Structure
Aldehyde Reactivity
Synthesis of Isoleucine
α-Amino acids can be prepared by treating an aldehyde with ammonia/trace acid, followed by hydrogen cyanide, followed by acid-catalyzed hydrolysis.
a. Draw the structures of the two intermediates formed in this reaction.
Glycine has pKa values of 2.3 and 9.6. Do you expect the pKa values of glycylglycine to be higher or lower than these values?
After the polypeptide shown below was treated with maleic anhydride, it was hydrolyzed by trypsin. (After a polypeptide is treated with maleic anhy- dride, trypsin will cleave the polypeptide only on the C-side of arginine.)
Gly-Ala-Asp-Ala-Leu-Pro-Gly-Ile-Leu-Val-Arg-Asp-Val-Gly-Lys-Val-Glu-Val-Phe-Glu-Ala-Gly- Arg-Ala-Glu-Phe-Lys-Glu-Pro-Arg-Leu-Val-Met-Lys-Val-Glu-Gly-Arg-Pro-Val-Gly-Ala-Gly-Leu-Trp
a. After a polypeptide is treated with maleic anhydride, why does trypsin no longer cleave it on the C-side of lysine?
b. How many fragments are obtained from the polypeptide?
Reaction of a polypeptide with carboxypeptidase A releases Met. The polypeptide undergoes partial hydrolysis to give the following peptides. What is the sequence of the polypeptide?
1. Ser, Lys, Trp
2. Gly, His, Ala
3. Glu, Val, Ser
4. Leu, Glu, Ser
5. Met, Ala, Gly
6. Ser, Lys, Val
7. Glu, His
8. Leu, Lys, Trp
9. Lys, Ser
10. Glu, His, Val
11. Trp, Leu, Glu
12. Ala, Met
Draw the product obtained when a lysine side chain in a polypeptide reacts with maleic anhydride.