An opioid pentapeptide has the following structure: Tyr-Cys-Gly-Phe-Cys

Peptide Structure

Peptides are short chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, formed through a condensation reaction between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another. The sequence and composition of amino acids determine the peptide's properties and functions. In this case, the pentapeptide Tyr-Cys-Gly-Phe-Cys consists of five specific amino acids, each contributing unique side chains that affect the overall structure.