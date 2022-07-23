An opioid pentapeptide has the following structure: Tyr-Cys-Gly-Phe-Cys

Textbook Question
Show the steps in the synthesis of the tetrapeptide Leu-Phe-Ala-Val.
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Show the steps in the synthesis of the tetrapeptide Leu-Phe-Ala-Val.
Draw the tetrapeptide Ala-Thr-Asp-Asn and indicate the peptide bonds.
Which bonds in the backbone of a peptide can rotate freely?
What is the configuration about each of the asymmetric centers in aspartame?
What dipeptides would be formed by heating a mixture of valine and N-protected leucine?
Draw the resonance contributors of the peptide bond in the less stable configuration.