Textbook Question
What alkyl halide is used in the acetamidomalonic ester synthesis to prepare
b. phenylalanine?
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What alkyl halide is used in the acetamidomalonic ester synthesis to prepare
b. phenylalanine?
Esterase is an enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of esters. It hydrolyzes esters of l-amino acids more rapidly than esters of D-amino acids. How can this enzyme be used to separate a racemic mixture of amino acids?
An opioid pentapeptide has the following structure: Tyr-Cys-Gly-Phe-Cys
a. Draw the structure of the pentapeptide including all the side chains.
b. Write its structure following mild oxidation.
Which bonds in the backbone of a peptide can rotate freely?
What amino acid is formed when the aldehyde used in the Strecker synthesis is
b. 2-methylbutanal?
Draw the resonance contributors of the peptide bond in the less stable configuration.