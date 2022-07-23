Step 3: Determine the possible sequence of the polypeptide. Since trypsin cleaves at Lys and Arg, the original polypeptide sequence must have had these residues at the cleavage points. To reconstruct the sequence, look for overlaps or logical connections between the fragments. For example, fragment (3) does not end with Lys or Arg, so it must be at the N-terminal or connected to another fragment.