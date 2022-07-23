Carbonic anhydrase is an enzyme that catalyzes the conversion of carbon dioxide to bicarbonate ion. It is a metalloenzyme, with Zn2+ coordinated at the active site by three histidine side chains. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.
2-Acetoxycyclohexyl tosylate reacts with acetate ion to form 1,2-cyclohexanediol diacetate. The reaction is stereospecific—that is, the stereoisomers obtained as products depend on the stereoisomer used as a reactant. Recall that because 2-acetoxycyclohexyl tosylate has two asymmetric centers, it has four stereoisomers—two are cis and two are trans. Explain the following observations:
b. Both trans reactants form the same racemic mixture.
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Key Concepts
Stereochemistry
Racemic Mixture
Nucleophilic Substitution
3-Amino-2-oxindole catalyzes the decarboxylation of a-keto acids.
a. Propose a mechanism for the catalyzed reaction.
2-Acetoxycyclohexyl tosylate reacts with acetate ion to form 1,2-cyclohexanediol diacetate. The reaction is stereospecific—that is, the stereoisomers obtained as products depend on the stereoisomer used as a reactant. Recall that because 2-acetoxycyclohexyl tosylate has two asymmetric centers, it has four stereoisomers—two are cis and two are trans. Explain the following observations:
c. A trans reactant is more reactive than a cis reactant.
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction. (Hint: The rate of the reaction is much slower if the nitrogen atom is replaced by CH.)
Proof that an imine was formed between aldolase and its substrate was obtained by using D-fructose-1,6-bisphosphate labeled at the C-2 position with 14C as the substrate. NaBH4 was added to the reaction mixture. A radioactive product was isolated from the reaction mixture and hydrolyzed in an acidic solution. Draw the structure of the radioactive product obtained from the acidic solution. (Hint: NaBH4 reduces an imine linkage.)
2-Acetoxycyclohexyl tosylate reacts with acetate ion to form 1,2-cyclohexanediol diacetate. The reaction is stereospecific—that is, the stereoisomers obtained as products depend on the stereoisomer used as a reactant. Recall that because 2-acetoxycyclohexyl tosylate has two asymmetric centers, it has four stereoisomers—two are cis and two are trans. Explain the following observations:
a. Both cis reactants form an optically active trans product, but each cis reactant forms a different trans product.