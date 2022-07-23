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Ch. 28 - Pericyclic Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 28 - Pericyclic ReactionsProblem 23d
Chapter 25, Problem 23d

Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
d.

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1
Step 1: Analyze the given structure. The molecule is a cyclohexadiene with two deuterium (D) atoms and two hydrogen (H) atoms attached to the cyclohexane ring. The reaction involves exposure to light (hv), indicating a photochemical reaction.
Step 2: Recognize the type of reaction. Photochemical reactions often involve excitation of electrons, leading to rearrangements or bond cleavage. In this case, the reaction likely involves a [1,3]-sigmatropic hydrogen shift or a similar rearrangement.
Step 3: Predict the movement of atoms. Under photochemical conditions, one of the hydrogens or deuteriums may shift positions within the molecule, leading to a new arrangement of substituents on the ring.
Step 4: Consider the stereochemistry. The stereochemistry of the molecule must be preserved or altered based on the mechanism of the reaction. The relative positions of D and H atoms will change depending on the shift.
Step 5: Draw the product structure. The final product will be a rearranged cyclohexadiene with the new positions of D and H atoms. Ensure that the double bonds remain intact and the stereochemistry is accurately represented.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is essential for predicting reactivity and understanding how different compounds will interact in a reaction. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is important for understanding isomerism, where compounds with the same molecular formula can have different structures and properties. Stereochemical considerations are vital when drawing reaction products, especially in reactions involving chiral centers.
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