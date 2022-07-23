Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
e.
Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
e.
Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
g.
Chorismate mutase is an enzyme that promotes a pericyclic reaction by forcing the substrate to assume the conformation needed for the reaction. The product of the pericyclic reaction is prephenate that is subsequently converted into the amino acids phenylalanine and tyrosine. What kind of a pericyclic reaction does chorismate mutase catalyze?
Explain why the hydrogen and the methyl substituent are trans to one another after photochemical ring closure of provitamin D3 to form 7-dehydrocholesterol.
Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
f.
Does the [1,7] sigmatropic rearrangement that converts provitamin D3 to vitamin D3 involve suprafacial or antarafacial rearrangement?