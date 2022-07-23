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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 39
Chapter 5, Problem 39

a. Stereoisomers with two asymmetric centers are called ___ if the configuration of both asymmetric centers in one stereoisomer is the opposite of the configuration of the symmetric centers in the other stereoisomer.
b. Stereoisomers with two asymmetric centers are called ___ if the configuration of both asymmetric centers in one stereoisomer is the same as the configuration of the asymmetric centers in the other stereoisomer.
c. Stereoisomers with two asymmetric centers are called ___ if one of the asymmetric centers has the same configuration in both stereoisomers and the other asymmetric center has the opposite configuration in the two stereoisomers.

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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stereoisomers. Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms. They include enantiomers and diastereomers.
Step 2: For part (a), recall that enantiomers are stereoisomers where the configurations of all asymmetric centers are opposite between the two molecules. This means that if one stereoisomer has an R configuration at both centers, the other will have an S configuration at both centers.
Step 3: For part (b), note that identical stereoisomers occur when the configuration of all asymmetric centers in one stereoisomer is the same as the configuration of the asymmetric centers in the other stereoisomer. This means there is no difference in spatial arrangement.
Step 4: For part (c), understand that diastereomers are stereoisomers where at least one asymmetric center has the same configuration in both molecules, while the other asymmetric center has opposite configurations. This partial difference in spatial arrangement distinguishes diastereomers from enantiomers.
Step 5: Summarize the definitions: (a) enantiomers have opposite configurations at all asymmetric centers, (b) identical stereoisomers have the same configurations at all asymmetric centers, and (c) diastereomers have opposite configurations at one asymmetric center and the same configuration at the other.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomers

Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This category includes enantiomers and diastereomers, which are crucial for understanding the behavior of molecules in biological systems and their interactions. The presence of asymmetric centers, or chiral centers, in a molecule leads to the formation of these stereoisomers.
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Chirality and Asymmetric Centers

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of one or more asymmetric (chiral) centers. Each chiral center can exist in two configurations, typically designated as 'R' (rectus) or 'S' (sinister). The arrangement of these configurations determines the specific type of stereoisomerism exhibited by the molecule.
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Types of Stereoisomers

The two main types of stereoisomers are enantiomers and diastereomers. Enantiomers are stereoisomers that are mirror images of each other, while diastereomers are not. The question specifically addresses configurations of stereoisomers with two asymmetric centers, leading to classifications based on whether the centers are the same or opposite in configuration, which is essential for understanding their chemical properties and reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following compound has only one asymmetric center. Why then does it have four stereoisomers?

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Textbook Question

Draw the stereoisomers of the following amino acids. Indicate pairs of enantiomers and pairs of diastereomers.

a.

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Textbook Question

(+)-Mandelic acid has a specific rotation of +158. What would be the observed specific rotation of each of the following mixtures?

c. 75% (-)-mandelic acid and 25% (+)-mandelic acid

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Textbook Question

The stereoisomer of cholesterol found in nature is shown here.

a. How many asymmetric centers does cholesterol have?

b. What is the maximum number of stereoisomers that cholesterol can have?

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Textbook Question

1-Bromo-2-methylcyclopentane has four pairs of diastereomers. Draw the four pairs.

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Textbook Question

Naproxen, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug that is the active ingredient in Aleve (p. 115), has a specific rotation of +66. One commercial preparation results in a mixture with a 97% enantiomeric excess.

a. Does naproxen have the R or the S configuration?

b. What percent of each enantiomer is obtained from the commercial preparation?

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