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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 41a
Chapter 5, Problem 41a

Draw the stereoisomers of the following amino acids. Indicate pairs of enantiomers and pairs of diastereomers.
a. Structural formula of leucine showing its stereoisomers with labeled enantiomers and diastereomers.

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Step 1: Identify the chiral centers in the given amino acid structure. A chiral center is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. In this structure, the central carbon atom is bonded to a methyl group (CH3), a hydrogen atom (H), an amino group (NH2), and a carboxylic acid group (COOH), making it a chiral center.
Step 2: Determine the possible stereoisomers. A molecule with one chiral center can have two stereoisomers: one with the R configuration and one with the S configuration. These stereoisomers are enantiomers, which are non-superimposable mirror images of each other.
Step 3: Draw the Fischer projections for the two enantiomers. In a Fischer projection, the horizontal bonds represent groups coming out of the plane, and the vertical bonds represent groups going into the plane. Assign the R and S configurations based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules.
Step 4: Consider the possibility of diastereomers. Diastereomers occur when there are multiple chiral centers in a molecule. Since this amino acid has only one chiral center, there are no diastereomers in this case.
Step 5: Label the pairs of enantiomers clearly in your drawings. Indicate which stereoisomer is R and which is S, and ensure the mirror image relationship is evident in the diagrams.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. The two main types of stereoisomers are enantiomers, which are non-superimposable mirror images, and diastereomers, which are not mirror images of each other.
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Chirality

Chirality is a property of a molecule that has a non-superimposable mirror image, often due to the presence of a chiral center, typically a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents. Amino acids are often chiral, leading to two enantiomers (D and L forms) that can have different biological activities. Identifying chirality is crucial for understanding the behavior of amino acids in biological systems.
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Enantiomers and Diastereomers

Enantiomers are pairs of stereoisomers that are mirror images of each other, such as the D and L forms of amino acids. They exhibit identical physical properties except for their interaction with plane-polarized light and reactions in chiral environments. Diastereomers, on the other hand, are stereoisomers that are not mirror images and can have different physical and chemical properties, making their identification important in organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following compound has only one asymmetric center. Why then does it have four stereoisomers?

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Textbook Question

a. Stereoisomers with two asymmetric centers are called ___ if the configuration of both asymmetric centers in one stereoisomer is the opposite of the configuration of the symmetric centers in the other stereoisomer.

b. Stereoisomers with two asymmetric centers are called ___ if the configuration of both asymmetric centers in one stereoisomer is the same as the configuration of the asymmetric centers in the other stereoisomer.

c. Stereoisomers with two asymmetric centers are called ___ if one of the asymmetric centers has the same configuration in both stereoisomers and the other asymmetric center has the opposite configuration in the two stereoisomers.

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Textbook Question

Draw all possible stereoisomers for each of the following:

b. 2-bromo-4-chlorohexane

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Textbook Question

Draw the stereoisomers of 2-methylcyclohexanol.

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Textbook Question

The stereoisomer of cholesterol found in nature is shown here.

a. How many asymmetric centers does cholesterol have?

b. What is the maximum number of stereoisomers that cholesterol can have?

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Textbook Question

1-Bromo-2-methylcyclopentane has four pairs of diastereomers. Draw the four pairs.

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