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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 20c,d
Chapter 5, Problem 20c,d

Assign relative priorities to the groups or atoms in each of the following sets:
c. -CH(CH3)2
d. -CH==CH2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules. These rules are used to assign priorities to substituents based on atomic number. The higher the atomic number of the directly attached atom, the higher the priority.
Step 2: If the directly attached atoms are the same, move outward to the next set of atoms in the substituent chain. Compare these atoms based on their atomic numbers. Continue this process until a difference is found.
Step 3: For double or triple bonds, treat them as if the bonded atom is duplicated or triplicated. For example, a carbon-carbon double bond (C=C) is treated as if each carbon is bonded to two other carbons.
Step 4: Apply the CIP rules to each set of groups or atoms in the problem. For example, compare the atomic numbers of the atoms directly attached to the central atom or stereocenter in each group.
Step 5: Assign the relative priorities (1, 2, 3, etc.) to the groups or atoms based on the comparisons made in the previous steps. The group with the highest atomic number or priority is assigned '1', and so on.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules are a set of guidelines used to assign priorities to substituents attached to a chiral center in organic molecules. According to these rules, atoms are prioritized based on their atomic number, with higher atomic numbers receiving higher priority. If two atoms are the same, the priority is determined by the next set of atoms in the substituent chain. This system is essential for determining the configuration of stereoisomers.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. Molecules that possess chirality typically have a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, creating two distinct configurations known as enantiomers. Understanding chirality is crucial in organic chemistry, especially in the context of drug design, as different enantiomers can have vastly different biological effects.

Substituent Effects

Substituent effects refer to the influence that different groups attached to a carbon chain have on the chemical properties and reactivity of the molecule. These effects can be electronic (inductive or resonance) or steric, affecting factors such as acidity, basicity, and stability. Recognizing how substituents interact with each other and the parent molecule is vital for predicting reaction outcomes and understanding molecular behavior in organic chemistry.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the configuration of each of the following?

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

a. How many asymmetric centers does the following compound have?

b. How many stereocenters does it have?

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Textbook Question

Assign relative priorities to the groups or atoms in each of the following sets:

a. -CH2OH

b. -CH2Br

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Textbook Question

What is the configuration of each of the following?

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

Do the following structures represent identical compounds or a pair of enantiomers?

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Textbook Question

Do the following compounds have the R or the S configuration?

a.

b.

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