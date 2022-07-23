Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules are a set of guidelines used to assign priorities to substituents attached to a chiral center in organic molecules. According to these rules, atoms are prioritized based on their atomic number, with higher atomic numbers receiving higher priority. If two atoms are the same, the priority is determined by the next set of atoms in the substituent chain. This system is essential for determining the configuration of stereoisomers.