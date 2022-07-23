Textbook Question
Assign relative priorities to the groups or atoms in each of the following sets:
a. CH2OH
b. CH2Br
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Assign relative priorities to the groups or atoms in each of the following sets:
a. CH2OH
b. CH2Br
Assign relative priorities to the groups or atoms in each of the following sets:
c. CH(CH3)2
d. CHCH2
What is the configuration of each of the following?
c.
d.
Convert the Fischer projection to a perspective formula.
Do the following compounds have the R or the S configuration?
a.
b.
Draw a perspective formula for each of the following:
a. (S)-2-chlorobutane
b. (R)-1,2-dibromobutane