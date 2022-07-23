Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules are a set of guidelines used to assign priorities to substituents attached to a chiral center in organic molecules. These rules are based on the atomic number of the atoms directly attached to the chiral center; higher atomic numbers receive higher priority. If two atoms are the same, the priority is determined by the next set of atoms in the substituent chain. This systematic approach is essential for determining the configuration of stereoisomers.