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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 20a,b
Chapter 5, Problem 20a,b

Assign relative priorities to the groups or atoms in each of the following sets:
a. -CH2OH
b. -CH2Br

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules. These rules are used to assign priorities to substituents based on atomic number. The higher the atomic number of the directly attached atom, the higher the priority.
Step 2: For each set of groups or atoms, compare the atomic numbers of the atoms directly attached to the stereocenter or point of interest. Assign the highest priority (1) to the group with the highest atomic number, and the lowest priority (4) to the group with the lowest atomic number.
Step 3: If two groups have the same directly attached atom, move outward to the next set of atoms in the chain. Compare these atoms based on their atomic numbers until a difference is found.
Step 4: If isotopes are present, assign priority based on their mass numbers. For example, deuterium (²H) has a higher priority than hydrogen (¹H).
Step 5: If double or triple bonds are present, treat them as if the bonded atoms are duplicated or triplicated. For example, a carbon atom in a double bond (C=O) is treated as if it is bonded to two oxygen atoms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules are a set of guidelines used to assign priorities to substituents attached to a chiral center in organic molecules. These rules are based on the atomic number of the atoms directly attached to the chiral center; higher atomic numbers receive higher priority. If two atoms are the same, the priority is determined by the next set of atoms in the substituent chain. This systematic approach is essential for determining the configuration of stereoisomers.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. Molecules that possess chirality typically have a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, creating two distinct configurations known as enantiomers. Understanding chirality is crucial in organic chemistry, especially in the context of drug design, as different enantiomers can have vastly different biological activities.

Substituent Effects

Substituent effects refer to the influence that different groups attached to a molecule have on its reactivity, stability, and overall properties. These effects can be electronic (inductive or resonance) or steric, affecting how molecules interact with each other. Recognizing how substituents impact molecular behavior is vital for predicting reaction outcomes and understanding mechanisms in organic chemistry.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the configuration of each of the following?

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

a. How many asymmetric centers does the following compound have?

b. How many stereocenters does it have?

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Textbook Question

Assign relative priorities to the groups or atoms in each of the following sets:

c. -CH(CH3)2

d. -CH==CH2

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Textbook Question

Tetracycline is called a broad-spectrum antibiotic because it is active against a wide variety of bacteria. How many asymmetric centers does tetracycline have?

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Textbook Question

Do the following structures represent identical compounds or a pair of enantiomers?

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Textbook Question

Do the following compounds have the R or the S configuration?

a.

b.

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