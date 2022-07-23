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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 17
Chapter 5, Problem 17

a. How many asymmetric centers does the following compound have?
b. How many stereocenters does it have?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify asymmetric centers in the compound. An asymmetric center is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. In the given structure, examine each carbon atom to determine if it meets this criterion. For example, the second carbon from the left (CHCl group) is bonded to a hydrogen, chlorine, a methyl group (CH3), and a CH=CHCH3 group, making it an asymmetric center.
Step 2: Count the number of asymmetric centers. After identifying all asymmetric centers in the molecule, tally them up. In this case, the second carbon from the left is the only asymmetric center.
Step 3: Identify stereocenters in the compound. A stereocenter is any atom at which the interchange of two groups produces a stereoisomer. This includes asymmetric centers and double bonds with cis/trans (E/Z) isomerism. Examine the double bond in the structure (CH=CH) to determine if it can exhibit E/Z isomerism.
Step 4: Count the number of stereocenters. The double bond (CH=CH) is a stereocenter because it can exhibit E/Z isomerism due to the different groups attached to the carbons involved in the double bond. Combine this with the asymmetric center identified earlier to determine the total number of stereocenters.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. The compound has one asymmetric center and two stereocenters (one asymmetric center and one double bond capable of E/Z isomerism).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Asymmetric Centers

Asymmetric centers, or chiral centers, are carbon atoms that are bonded to four different substituents, leading to non-superimposable mirror images known as enantiomers. Identifying these centers is crucial for determining the stereochemistry of a compound, as they contribute to the molecule's optical activity and overall chirality.
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Stereocenters

Stereocenters are atoms in a molecule that can give rise to stereoisomerism, which includes both chiral centers and other types of stereogenic elements, such as double bonds with restricted rotation. While all asymmetric centers are stereocenters, not all stereocenters are asymmetric; thus, understanding the distinction is important for analyzing molecular structure.
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Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This concept is essential for understanding how different configurations of a molecule can lead to distinct physical and chemical properties, impacting reactivity and interactions in biological systems.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assign relative priorities to the groups or atoms in each of the following sets:

a. -CH2OH

b. -CH2Br

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Textbook Question

Which of the following objects are chiral?

a. a mug with DAD written to one side of the handle

b. a mug with MOM written to one side of the handle

c. a mug with DAD written opposite the handle

d. a mug with MOM written opposite the handle

1112
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Textbook Question

Assign relative priorities to the groups or atoms in each of the following sets:

c. -CH(CH3)2

d. -CH==CH2

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Textbook Question

Tetracycline is called a broad-spectrum antibiotic because it is active against a wide variety of bacteria. How many asymmetric centers does tetracycline have?

1094
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Textbook Question

Do the following structures represent identical compounds or a pair of enantiomers?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following objects are chiral?

e. a wheelbarrow

f. a remote control device

g. a nail

h. screw

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