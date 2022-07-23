Assign relative priorities to the groups or atoms in each of the following sets:
a. CH2OH
b. CH2Br
Assign relative priorities to the groups or atoms in each of the following sets:
a. CH2OH
b. CH2Br
Which of the following objects are chiral?
a. a mug with DAD written to one side of the handle
b. a mug with MOM written to one side of the handle
c. a mug with DAD written opposite the handle
d. a mug with MOM written opposite the handle
Assign relative priorities to the groups or atoms in each of the following sets:
c. CH(CH3)2
d. CHCH2
Tetracycline is called a broad-spectrum antibiotic because it is active against a wide variety of bacteria. How many asymmetric centers does tetracycline have?
Do the following structures represent identical compounds or a pair of enantiomers?
Which of the following objects are chiral?
e. a wheelbarrow
f. a remote control device
g. a nail
h. screw