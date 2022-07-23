Which stereoisomers are optically inactive?

Textbook Question
Explain how R and S are related to (+) and (-).
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Explain how R and S are related to (+) and (-).
What is the configuration of the asymmetric centers in the following compounds?
a.
b.
Identify
5. achiral compounds
6. meso compounds
7. enantiomers
8. diastereomers
Butaclamol is a potent antipsychotic that has been used clinically in the treatment of schizophrenia. How many asymmetric centers does it have?
Draw all the isomers with molecular formula C6H12 that contain a cyclobutane ring.
Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
a.
b.