Explain how R and S are related to (+) and (-).

Textbook Question
Which stereoisomers are optically inactive?
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Which stereoisomers are optically inactive?
Indicate whether each of the following structures is (R)-2-chlorobutane or (S)-2-chlorobutane:
c.
d.
What is the configuration of the asymmetric centers in the following compounds?
a.
b.
Butaclamol is a potent antipsychotic that has been used clinically in the treatment of schizophrenia. How many asymmetric centers does it have?
Indicate whether each of the following structures is (R)-2-chlorobutane or (S)-2-chlorobutane:
e.
f.
Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
a.
b.