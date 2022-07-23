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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 86
Chapter 5, Problem 86

Explain how R and S are related to (+) and (-).

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1
Understand the difference between R/S and (+)/(-): The R and S designations refer to the absolute configuration of a chiral center based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules, while (+) and (-) refer to the optical activity of a compound, specifically the direction in which it rotates plane-polarized light.
Recall the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules: Assign priorities to the four groups attached to the chiral center based on atomic number. Arrange the molecule so that the group with the lowest priority is pointing away from you, and then determine the order of the remaining three groups (1 → 2 → 3). If the order is clockwise, the configuration is R; if counterclockwise, it is S.
Understand optical activity: A compound is labeled (+) if it rotates plane-polarized light clockwise (dextrorotatory) and (-) if it rotates plane-polarized light counterclockwise (levorotatory). This property is determined experimentally using a polarimeter and is independent of the R/S configuration.
Recognize that R/S and (+)/(-) are not directly related: A compound with an R configuration can be either (+) or (-), and the same applies to an S configuration. The relationship between R/S and optical activity depends on the specific structure of the molecule and must be determined experimentally.
Conclude that R/S and (+)/(-) provide different types of information: R and S describe the spatial arrangement of atoms around a chiral center, while (+) and (-) describe the physical property of optical rotation. Both are important for fully characterizing a chiral compound.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. Molecules that exhibit chirality are called chiral, and they often exist in two forms known as enantiomers. These enantiomers can have different optical activities, meaning they rotate plane-polarized light in different directions.

R and S Nomenclature

R and S nomenclature is a system used to assign configurations to chiral centers in molecules. The 'R' (rectus) designation indicates a clockwise arrangement of priority substituents around the chiral center, while 'S' (sinister) indicates a counterclockwise arrangement. This system is based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules, which prioritize substituents based on atomic number and connectivity.

(+) and (-) Designations

(+) and (-) designations refer to the optical activity of chiral compounds. A compound labeled as (+) rotates plane-polarized light to the right (dextrorotatory), while a (-) compound rotates it to the left (levorotatory). Importantly, these designations do not directly correlate with the R/S configuration, as a molecule can be R and still be (-) or S and (+), depending on its specific structure and interactions with light.
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