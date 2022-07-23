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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 89a,b
Chapter 5, Problem 89a,b

What is the configuration of the asymmetric centers in the following compounds?
a.
b.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the asymmetric centers in each compound. An asymmetric center is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. In compound (a), the central carbon is bonded to CH2CH2Br, CH2CH2CH3, H, and Br. In compound (b), the first carbon is bonded to BrCH2, Br, H, and the second carbon, while the second carbon is bonded to OH, H, CH=O, and the first carbon.
Step 2: Assign priorities to the substituents around each asymmetric center using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules. The priority is based on atomic number: the higher the atomic number, the higher the priority. For compound (a), Br has the highest priority, followed by CH2CH2Br, CH2CH2CH3, and H. For compound (b), Br has the highest priority, followed by BrCH2, H, and the second carbon for the first asymmetric center, and OH, CH=O, H, and the first carbon for the second asymmetric center.
Step 3: Orient the molecule so that the lowest priority group (H) is pointing away from you (on the dashed wedge). For compound (a), this is already the case. For compound (b), adjust the perspective for each asymmetric center to ensure the lowest priority group is pointing away.
Step 4: Determine the configuration by tracing the path of the remaining three groups in order of priority (1 → 2 → 3). If the path is clockwise, the configuration is R. If the path is counterclockwise, the configuration is S.
Step 5: Repeat the process for each asymmetric center in compound (b). For the first carbon, trace the path of Br → BrCH2 → H. For the second carbon, trace the path of OH → CH=O → H. Assign the configurations accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Asymmetric Centers

Asymmetric centers, or chiral centers, are carbon atoms bonded to four different substituents, leading to non-superimposable mirror images known as enantiomers. The configuration of these centers is crucial in determining the optical activity and specific properties of the compounds. Identifying these centers is essential for understanding the stereochemistry of organic molecules.
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Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules are a systematic method for assigning priorities to the substituents attached to a chiral center. According to these rules, substituents are ranked based on atomic number, with higher atomic numbers receiving higher priority. This ranking helps in determining the R (rectus) or S (sinister) configuration of the asymmetric centers.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this arrangement affects their chemical behavior and properties. It encompasses concepts such as chirality, geometric isomerism, and conformational isomerism. Understanding stereochemistry is vital for predicting the reactivity and interactions of organic compounds, especially in biological systems.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which stereoisomers are optically inactive?

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Textbook Question

Explain how R and S are related to (+) and (-).

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Textbook Question

Identify

5. achiral compounds

6. meso compounds

7. enantiomers

8. diastereomers

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Textbook Question

Identify

1. constitutional isomers

2. stereoisomers

3. cis–trans isomers

4. chiral compounds

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Textbook Question

Draw all the isomers with molecular formula C6H12 that contain a cyclobutane ring.

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Textbook Question

Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?

a.

b.

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