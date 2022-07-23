Step 2: Assign priorities to the substituents around each asymmetric center using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules. The priority is based on atomic number: the higher the atomic number, the higher the priority. For compound (a), Br has the highest priority, followed by CH2CH2Br, CH2CH2CH3, and H. For compound (b), Br has the highest priority, followed by BrCH2, H, and the second carbon for the first asymmetric center, and OH, CH=O, H, and the first carbon for the second asymmetric center.