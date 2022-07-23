Textbook Question
Which stereoisomers are optically inactive?
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Which stereoisomers are optically inactive?
Explain how R and S are related to (+) and (-).
Identify
5. achiral compounds
6. meso compounds
7. enantiomers
8. diastereomers
Identify
1. constitutional isomers
2. stereoisomers
3. cis–trans isomers
4. chiral compounds
Draw all the isomers with molecular formula C6H12 that contain a cyclobutane ring.
Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
a.
b.