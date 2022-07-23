Textbook Question
Which stereoisomers are optically inactive?
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Which stereoisomers are optically inactive?
What is the configuration of the asymmetric centers in the following compounds?
a.
b.
Identify
1. constitutional isomers
2. stereoisomers
3. cis–trans isomers
4. chiral compounds
Draw all the isomers with molecular formula C6H12 that contain a cyclobutane ring.
Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
a.
b.
A compound has a specific rotation of -39.0. A solution of the compound (0.187 g/100 mL) has an observed rotation of -6.52° when placed in a polarimeter tube 10 cm long. What is the percent of each enantiomer in the solution?