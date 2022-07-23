Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 66e,f
Chapter 4, Problem 66e,f

Draw all possible stereoisomers for each of the following. Indicate those compounds for which no stereoisomers are possible.
e. 1-bromo-4-chlorocyclohexane
f. 1,2-dimethylcyclopropane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stereoisomers. Stereoisomers are compounds with the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms. For cyclic compounds, stereoisomers often arise due to restricted rotation around bonds and the presence of chiral centers or cis/trans (E/Z) isomerism.
Step 2: Analyze 1-bromo-4-chlorocyclohexane. The cyclohexane ring can adopt a chair conformation, and the substituents (bromo and chloro) can occupy axial or equatorial positions. Determine if the molecule has chiral centers or cis/trans isomerism. Draw the possible configurations (cis: both substituents on the same side of the ring, and trans: substituents on opposite sides).
Step 3: Determine if 1-bromo-4-chlorocyclohexane has stereoisomers. Check if the molecule has symmetry or if the substituents create chiral centers. If chiral centers are present, use R/S nomenclature to assign configurations to each stereoisomer.
Step 4: Analyze 1,2-dimethylcyclopropane. The cyclopropane ring is planar, and the two methyl groups can be on the same side (cis) or opposite sides (trans) of the ring. Draw both the cis and trans configurations. Check if the molecule has chiral centers in either configuration.
Step 5: Determine if 1,2-dimethylcyclopropane has stereoisomers. For the trans isomer, check if the molecule is chiral (non-superimposable on its mirror image). Assign R/S configurations to any chiral centers and count the total number of stereoisomers. Indicate if any configuration lacks stereoisomers due to symmetry.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. Stereoisomers can be further classified into enantiomers, which are non-superimposable mirror images, and diastereomers, which are not mirror images of each other.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:58
Determining when molecules are stereoisomers.

Chirality

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of a chiral center, typically a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents. Molecules that are chiral can exist as two enantiomers, which can have significantly different biological activities. Identifying chiral centers is crucial for determining the number of stereoisomers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:10
What is chirality?

Cycloalkanes and Ring Strain

Cycloalkanes are saturated hydrocarbons with carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. The stability and stereochemistry of cycloalkanes can be influenced by ring strain, which arises from angle strain and torsional strain. In the case of 1-bromo-4-chlorocyclohexane and 1,2-dimethylcyclopropane, understanding the ring structure helps in predicting the possible stereoisomers based on the substituents' positions and the ring's conformation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:46
What is angle strain?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw all possible stereoisomers for each of the following. Indicate those compounds for which no stereoisomers are possible.

c. 1,2-dichlorocyclohexane

d. 2-bromo-4-chloropentane

1775
views
Textbook Question

Disregarding stereoisomers, draw the structures of all alkenes with molecular formula C5H10. Which ones can exist as cis–trans isomers?

1193
views
Textbook Question

Name the following compounds using R,S designations:

c.

1488
views
Textbook Question

Draw all possible stereoisomers for each of the following. Indicate those compounds for which no stereoisomers are possible.

a. 1-bromo-2-chlorocyclohexane

b. 2-bromo-4-methylpentane

728
views
Textbook Question

Do the following compounds have the E or the Z configuration?

c.

d.

1203
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following has an asymmetric center?

CHBr2Cl, BHFCl, CH3CHCl2, CHFBrCl, BeHCl

1720
views
1
rank