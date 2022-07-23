Textbook Question
Draw all possible stereoisomers for each of the following. Indicate those compounds for which no stereoisomers are possible.
c. 1,2-dichlorocyclohexane
d. 2-bromo-4-chloropentane
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Draw all possible stereoisomers for each of the following. Indicate those compounds for which no stereoisomers are possible.
c. 1,2-dichlorocyclohexane
d. 2-bromo-4-chloropentane
Disregarding stereoisomers, draw the structures of all alkenes with molecular formula C5H10. Which ones can exist as cis–trans isomers?
Name the following compounds using R,S designations:
c.
Draw all possible stereoisomers for each of the following. Indicate those compounds for which no stereoisomers are possible.
a. 1-bromo-2-chlorocyclohexane
b. 2-bromo-4-methylpentane
Do the following compounds have the E or the Z configuration?
c.
d.
Which of the following has an asymmetric center?
CHBr2Cl, BHFCl, CH3CHCl2, CHFBrCl, BeHCl