Draw all possible stereoisomers for each of the following. Indicate those compounds for which no stereoisomers are possible.
e. 1-bromo-4-chlorocyclohexane
f. 1,2-dimethylcyclopropane
Draw all possible stereoisomers for each of the following. Indicate those compounds for which no stereoisomers are possible.
e. 1-bromo-4-chlorocyclohexane
f. 1,2-dimethylcyclopropane
Disregarding stereoisomers, draw the structures of all alkenes with molecular formula C5H10. Which ones can exist as cis–trans isomers?
Limonene exists as two different stereoisomers. The R enantiomer is found in oranges and lemons, and the S enantiomer is found in spruce trees. Which of the following is found in oranges and lemons?
Name the following compounds using R,S designations:
c.
Draw all possible stereoisomers for each of the following. Indicate those compounds for which no stereoisomers are possible.
a. 1-bromo-2-chlorocyclohexane
b. 2-bromo-4-methylpentane
Which of the following has an asymmetric center?
CHBr2Cl, BHFCl, CH3CHCl2, CHFBrCl, BeHCl