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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 66c,d
Chapter 5, Problem 66c,d

Draw all possible stereoisomers for each of the following. Indicate those compounds for which no stereoisomers are possible.
c. 1,2-dichlorocyclohexane
d. 2-bromo-4-chloropentane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stereoisomers. Stereoisomers are compounds with the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms. This includes enantiomers (non-superimposable mirror images) and diastereomers (non-mirror image stereoisomers).
Step 2: Analyze the structure of 1,2-dichlorocyclohexane. Cyclohexane can adopt chair conformations, and the substituents (chlorine atoms) can be positioned either axial or equatorial. Consider the cis (both substituents on the same side of the ring) and trans (substituents on opposite sides of the ring) configurations. Determine if these configurations lead to stereoisomers.
Step 3: For 1,2-dichlorocyclohexane, evaluate whether the molecule has chiral centers. A chiral center is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. If chiral centers exist, determine the possible stereoisomers by considering the R/S configurations for each chiral center.
Step 4: Analyze the structure of 2-bromo-4-chloropentane. Identify the chiral centers in the molecule. A chiral center is typically a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. In this case, the carbons at positions 2 and 4 are potential chiral centers. Determine the possible stereoisomers by assigning R/S configurations to each chiral center.
Step 5: Indicate compounds for which no stereoisomers are possible. If a molecule lacks chiral centers or has symmetry that makes all configurations identical, it will not have stereoisomers. For example, if the substituents are arranged symmetrically or the molecule is achiral, stereoisomers are not possible.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. The two main types of stereoisomers are enantiomers, which are non-superimposable mirror images, and diastereomers, which are not mirror images of each other.
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Chirality

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of a chiral center, typically a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents. Molecules that are chiral can exist as two enantiomers, which can have significantly different biological activities. In the context of the given compounds, chirality will determine the number of stereoisomers possible.
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Cyclohexane Conformation

Cyclohexane can adopt various conformations, such as chair and boat forms, which influence the spatial arrangement of substituents on the ring. In 1,2-dichlorocyclohexane, the position of the chlorine atoms can lead to different stereoisomers based on their axial or equatorial placement. Understanding these conformations is crucial for predicting the stereochemical outcomes of substituents on cyclohexane derivatives.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw all possible stereoisomers for each of the following. Indicate those compounds for which no stereoisomers are possible.

e. 1-bromo-4-chlorocyclohexane

f. 1,2-dimethylcyclopropane

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Textbook Question

Disregarding stereoisomers, draw the structures of all alkenes with molecular formula C5H10. Which ones can exist as cis–trans isomers?

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Textbook Question

Limonene exists as two different stereoisomers. The R enantiomer is found in oranges and lemons, and the S enantiomer is found in spruce trees. Which of the following is found in oranges and lemons?

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Textbook Question

Name the following compounds using R,S designations:

c.

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Textbook Question

Draw all possible stereoisomers for each of the following. Indicate those compounds for which no stereoisomers are possible.

a. 1-bromo-2-chlorocyclohexane

b. 2-bromo-4-methylpentane

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Textbook Question

Which of the following has an asymmetric center?

CHBr2Cl, BHFCl, CH3CHCl2, CHFBrCl, BeHCl

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