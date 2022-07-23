Textbook Question
Explain why the enantiomers of 1,2-dimethylaziridine can be separated even though one of the “groups” attached to nitrogen is a lone pair.
<IMAGE>
1056
views
Explain why the enantiomers of 1,2-dimethylaziridine can be separated even though one of the “groups” attached to nitrogen is a lone pair.
<IMAGE>
Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
a.
b.
Draw structures for the following:
e. two achiral stereoisomers of 3,4,5-trimethylheptane
Draw structures for the following:
a. (S)-1-bromo-1-chlorobutane
b. (2R,3R)-2,3-dichloropentane
c. an achiral stereoisomer of 1,2-dimethylcyclohexane
Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
c.
d.
For each of the following structures, draw the most stable chair conformer.
a.
b.