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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 93d
Chapter 5, Problem 93d

Draw structures for the following:
d. a chiral stereoisomer of 1,2-dibromocyclobutane

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Draw the structure of 1,2-dibromocyclobutane. This is a cyclobutane ring (a four-membered carbon ring) with bromine atoms attached to two adjacent carbon atoms.
Step 2: Identify the chiral centers. In this case, the two carbon atoms attached to the bromine atoms are the chiral centers because they are attached to four different groups: a hydrogen atom, a bromine atom, and two different carbon atoms.
Step 3: Draw a chiral stereoisomer by changing the configuration at one of the chiral centers. This can be done by swapping the positions of two groups attached to the chiral center. For example, you can swap the positions of the hydrogen and bromine atoms on one of the chiral centers.
Step 4: Verify that the new structure is indeed a chiral stereoisomer. It should be non-superimposable on its mirror image, and it should not be identical to the original 1,2-dibromocyclobutane structure.
Step 5: Finally, label the chiral centers in the new structure with R or S configuration, according to the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. This step is not necessary for drawing the structure, but it can help you confirm that you have indeed drawn a chiral stereoisomer.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. A chiral molecule typically has at least one carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, resulting in two distinct stereoisomers, known as enantiomers. Understanding chirality is crucial for identifying and drawing chiral structures, as it influences the molecule's optical activity and interactions in biological systems.
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Stereoisomers

Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This category includes enantiomers, which are non-superimposable mirror images, and diastereomers, which are not mirror images. Recognizing the types of stereoisomers is essential for drawing accurate structures and understanding their chemical behavior.
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Cyclobutane Structure

Cyclobutane is a four-membered carbon ring that can adopt various conformations due to its angle strain and flexibility. The presence of substituents, such as bromine atoms in 1,2-dibromocyclobutane, can influence the ring's conformation and the resulting stereochemistry. When drawing chiral stereoisomers of cyclobutane, it is important to consider the orientation of substituents to ensure the correct representation of chirality.
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Related Practice
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Explain why the enantiomers of 1,2-dimethylaziridine can be separated even though one of the “groups” attached to nitrogen is a lone pair.

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Textbook Question

Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

Draw structures for the following:

e. two achiral stereoisomers of 3,4,5-trimethylheptane

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Textbook Question

Draw structures for the following:

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Textbook Question

Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following structures, draw the most stable chair conformer.

a.

b.

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