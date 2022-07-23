Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 92a,b
Chapter 5, Problem 92a,b

Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
a. Two molecular structures are shown, labeled "and," for comparison of isomer types: identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers.
b. Two molecular structures are shown side by side, labeled "and," for comparison of isomer types.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structures in pair (a). Both molecules are cyclohexane derivatives with three chlorine atoms attached. Examine the stereochemistry of the chlorine atoms by looking at the wedge (solid) and dash (dotted) bonds, which indicate the spatial arrangement of the substituents.
Step 2: Compare the stereochemistry of the chlorine atoms in pair (a). If all the stereocenters are opposite (R vs S configurations), the molecules are enantiomers. If only some stereocenters differ, they are diastereomers. If the connectivity of atoms differs, they are constitutional isomers. If all stereocenters and connectivity are identical, they are identical molecules.
Step 3: Analyze the structures in pair (b). Again, both molecules are cyclohexane derivatives with three chlorine atoms attached. Examine the spatial arrangement of the chlorine atoms using the wedge and dash bonds.
Step 4: Compare the stereochemistry of the chlorine atoms in pair (b). Use the same criteria as in pair (a) to determine whether the molecules are identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers.
Step 5: Summarize the findings for both pairs (a) and (b) based on the stereochemistry and connectivity analysis. Ensure clarity in distinguishing between identical molecules, enantiomers, diastereomers, and constitutional isomers.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomers

Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This category includes enantiomers and diastereomers, which are crucial for understanding the relationships between different isomeric forms, especially in chiral molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:58
Determining when molecules are stereoisomers.

Enantiomers

Enantiomers are a type of stereoisomer that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other. They typically arise in molecules with chiral centers, where the arrangement of substituents around the chiral carbon creates two distinct forms. Enantiomers often exhibit different optical activities, making their identification important in organic chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:23
How to solve for the percentage of each enantiomer.

Diastereomers

Diastereomers are stereoisomers that are not mirror images of each other and have different physical properties. They occur when a molecule has two or more chiral centers, leading to multiple stereoisomeric forms. Understanding diastereomers is essential for distinguishing between isomers that may have similar connectivity but differ in their spatial arrangement.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:44
Using chiral centers to predict types of stereoisomers.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw structures for the following:

d. a chiral stereoisomer of 1,2-dibromocyclobutane

1322
views
Textbook Question

Identify

1. constitutional isomers

2. stereoisomers

3. cis–trans isomers

4. chiral compounds

1428
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures for the following:

a. (S)-1-bromo-1-chlorobutane

b. (2R,3R)-2,3-dichloropentane

c. an achiral stereoisomer of 1,2-dimethylcyclohexane

1673
views
Textbook Question

Draw all the isomers with molecular formula C6H12 that contain a cyclobutane ring.

2133
views
Textbook Question

Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?

c.

d.

990
views
Textbook Question

A compound has a specific rotation of -39.0. A solution of the compound (0.187 g/100 mL) has an observed rotation of -6.52° when placed in a polarimeter tube 10 cm long. What is the percent of each enantiomer in the solution?

2025
views