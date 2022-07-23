Textbook Question
Draw structures for the following:
d. a chiral stereoisomer of 1,2-dibromocyclobutane
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Draw structures for the following:
d. a chiral stereoisomer of 1,2-dibromocyclobutane
Identify
1. constitutional isomers
2. stereoisomers
3. cis–trans isomers
4. chiral compounds
Draw structures for the following:
a. (S)-1-bromo-1-chlorobutane
b. (2R,3R)-2,3-dichloropentane
c. an achiral stereoisomer of 1,2-dimethylcyclohexane
Draw all the isomers with molecular formula C6H12 that contain a cyclobutane ring.
Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
c.
d.
A compound has a specific rotation of -39.0. A solution of the compound (0.187 g/100 mL) has an observed rotation of -6.52° when placed in a polarimeter tube 10 cm long. What is the percent of each enantiomer in the solution?