Textbook Question
Using the wedge-and-dash notation, draw the nine stereoisomers of 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexachlorocyclohexane.
1909
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Using the wedge-and-dash notation, draw the nine stereoisomers of 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexachlorocyclohexane.
Draw structures for the following:
d. a chiral stereoisomer of 1,2-dibromocyclobutane
A sample of (S)-(+)-lactic acid was found to have an enantiomeric excess of 72%. How much R isomer is present in the sample?
Draw structures for the following:
e. two achiral stereoisomers of 3,4,5-trimethylheptane
From the nine stereoisomers, identify one pair of enantiomers.
For each of the following structures, draw the most stable chair conformer.
a.
b.