Enantiomers

Enantiomers are a type of stereoisomer that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other. They typically arise in chiral molecules, which have at least one carbon atom bonded to four different substituents. In the case of 1,2-dimethylaziridine, the presence of chiral centers leads to the formation of two distinct enantiomers, each exhibiting different spatial arrangements.