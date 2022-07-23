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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 84c,d
Chapter 5, Problem 84c,d

Indicate whether each of the following structures is (R)-2-chlorobutane or (S)-2-chlorobutane:
c.
d.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the chiral center in the molecule. In both structures, the chiral center is the carbon atom bonded to four different groups: a chlorine atom (Cl), a methyl group (-CH3), an ethyl group (-CH2CH3), and a hydrogen atom (H).
Step 2: Assign priorities to the substituents based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. The substituent with the highest atomic number gets the highest priority. Here, Cl has the highest priority (1), followed by the ethyl group (2), the methyl group (3), and finally the hydrogen atom (4).
Step 3: Orient the molecule so that the lowest priority group (hydrogen) is pointing away from you (on the dashed wedge). This orientation is crucial for determining the configuration.
Step 4: Trace the path from the highest priority group (1) to the second (2) and then to the third (3). If the path is clockwise, the configuration is (R). If the path is counterclockwise, the configuration is (S).
Step 5: Apply the above steps to each structure individually to determine whether it is (R)-2-chlorobutane or (S)-2-chlorobutane. Carefully analyze the orientation and priority sequence for each structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. Molecules that possess chirality typically have a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, resulting in two distinct configurations known as enantiomers. Understanding chirality is essential for determining the (R) or (S) configuration of chiral centers in organic compounds.
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Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules are a set of guidelines used to assign priorities to the substituents attached to a chiral center. According to these rules, substituents are ranked based on the atomic number of the atoms directly attached to the chiral carbon; higher atomic numbers receive higher priority. This ranking is crucial for determining the (R) or (S) configuration of a chiral molecule.
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R and S Configurations

The (R) and (S) designations are used to describe the absolute configuration of chiral centers in molecules. The (R) configuration indicates a clockwise arrangement of the highest priority substituents when viewed from a specific perspective, while the (S) configuration indicates a counterclockwise arrangement. Accurately determining these configurations is vital for understanding the stereochemistry of compounds like 2-chlorobutane.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain how R and S are related to (+) and (-).

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Textbook Question

The specific rotation of (R)-(+)-glyceraldehyde is +8.7. If the observed specific rotation of a mixture of (R)-glyceraldehyde and (S)-glyceraldehyde is +1.4, what percent of glyceraldehyde is present as the R enantiomer?

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Textbook Question

Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?

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Butaclamol is a potent antipsychotic that has been used clinically in the treatment of schizophrenia. How many asymmetric centers does it have?

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following structures is (R)-2-chlorobutane or (S)-2-chlorobutane:

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following structures is (R)-2-chlorobutane or (S)-2-chlorobutane:

e.

f.

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