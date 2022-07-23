Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules are a set of guidelines used to assign priorities to the substituents attached to a chiral center. According to these rules, substituents are ranked based on the atomic number of the atoms directly attached to the chiral carbon; higher atomic numbers receive higher priority. This ranking is crucial for determining the (R) or (S) configuration of a chiral molecule.