Textbook Question
Explain how R and S are related to (+) and (-).
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Explain how R and S are related to (+) and (-).
The specific rotation of (R)-(+)-glyceraldehyde is +8.7. If the observed specific rotation of a mixture of (R)-glyceraldehyde and (S)-glyceraldehyde is +1.4, what percent of glyceraldehyde is present as the R enantiomer?
Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
c.
d.
Butaclamol is a potent antipsychotic that has been used clinically in the treatment of schizophrenia. How many asymmetric centers does it have?
Indicate whether each of the following structures is (R)-2-chlorobutane or (S)-2-chlorobutane:
a.
b.
Indicate whether each of the following structures is (R)-2-chlorobutane or (S)-2-chlorobutane:
e.
f.