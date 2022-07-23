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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 46
Chapter 5, Problem 46

Of all the possible cyclooctanes that have one chloro substituent and one methyl substituent, which ones do not have any asymmetric centers?

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1
Identify the structure of cyclooctane, which is an eight-membered ring. Cyclooctane is a non-planar molecule due to ring strain and adopts a puckered conformation.
Understand the concept of an asymmetric center (chiral center). An asymmetric center is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. For a molecule to lack asymmetric centers, no carbon atom in the structure should meet this criterion.
Consider the placement of the chloro (-Cl) and methyl (-CH₃) substituents on the cyclooctane ring. To avoid creating an asymmetric center, the substituents must be placed on carbons that are symmetrically equivalent or in positions that maintain molecular symmetry.
Analyze the possible isomers of cyclooctane with one chloro and one methyl substituent. For example, placing the substituents on opposite carbons (1,5-positions) or adjacent carbons (1,2-positions) may result in symmetrical structures. Evaluate each configuration for symmetry.
Eliminate any configurations where the substituents create a carbon atom with four different groups, as these would introduce asymmetric centers. Retain only the configurations where the molecule remains achiral (lacking asymmetric centers).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclooctane Structure

Cyclooctane is a cyclic alkane with eight carbon atoms. Its structure can adopt various conformations, which can influence the spatial arrangement of substituents. Understanding the basic geometry of cyclooctane is crucial for identifying potential asymmetric centers when substituents are added.
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Chirality and Asymmetric Centers

An asymmetric center, or chiral center, is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups, leading to non-superimposable mirror images (enantiomers). In the context of cyclooctanes with substituents, recognizing which configurations lead to chirality is essential for determining which compounds lack asymmetric centers.
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Substituent Effects on Symmetry

The presence of substituents like chloro and methyl can affect the symmetry of a molecule. For cyclooctanes, analyzing how these substituents are positioned can help identify symmetrical arrangements that do not create chiral centers. This understanding is key to solving the question regarding the specific cyclooctane derivatives.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw all possible stereoisomers for each of the following:

b. 2-bromo-4-chlorohexane

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the structures in the second row is an enantiomer of, is a diastereomer of, or is identical to the structure in the top row.

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Textbook Question

Draw the stereoisomers of 2-methylcyclohexanol.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds has a stereoisomer that is a meso compound?

a. 2,4-dibromohexane

b. 2,4-dibromopentane

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Textbook Question

Draw a diastereomer for each of the following:

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

1-Bromo-2-methylcyclopentane has four pairs of diastereomers. Draw the four pairs.

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