Textbook Question
Of all the possible cyclooctanes that have one chloro substituent and one methyl substituent, which ones do not have any asymmetric centers?
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Of all the possible cyclooctanes that have one chloro substituent and one methyl substituent, which ones do not have any asymmetric centers?
Draw the stereoisomers of the following amino acids. Indicate pairs of enantiomers and pairs of diastereomers.
a.
Draw the stereoisomers of 2-methylcyclohexanol.
The stereoisomer of cholesterol found in nature is shown here.
a. How many asymmetric centers does cholesterol have?
b. What is the maximum number of stereoisomers that cholesterol can have?
Draw a diastereomer for each of the following:
c.
d.
1-Bromo-2-methylcyclopentane has four pairs of diastereomers. Draw the four pairs.