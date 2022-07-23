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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 48
Chapter 5, Problem 48

Indicate whether each of the structures in the second row is an enantiomer of, is a diastereomer of, or is identical to the structure in the top row.
Structures A, B, C, and D are compared to the top structure, indicating their relationships as enantiomers or diastereomers.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure in the top row (reference structure). It is a cyclohexane ring with two substituents: one wedge bond (indicating a substituent coming out of the plane) and one dashed bond (indicating a substituent going into the plane). This configuration establishes the stereochemistry of the reference structure.
Step 2: Compare structure (a) to the reference structure. Structure (a) has the same substituents but the stereochemistry is reversed (the wedge and dashed bonds are swapped). This indicates that structure (a) is an enantiomer of the reference structure.
Step 3: Compare structure (b) to the reference structure. Structure (b) has one substituent with the same stereochemistry as the reference structure and the other substituent with reversed stereochemistry. This indicates that structure (b) is a diastereomer of the reference structure.
Step 4: Compare structure (c) to the reference structure. Structure (c) has both substituents on wedge bonds, which is different from the stereochemistry of the reference structure. This indicates that structure (c) is a diastereomer of the reference structure.
Step 5: Compare structure (d) to the reference structure. Structure (d) has the same substituents and the same stereochemistry (one wedge bond and one dashed bond in the same positions). This indicates that structure (d) is identical to the reference structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. The two main types of stereoisomers are enantiomers, which are non-superimposable mirror images, and diastereomers, which are not mirror images of each other.
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Enantiomers

Enantiomers are a specific type of stereoisomer that are mirror images of each other and cannot be superimposed. They typically arise in molecules with chiral centers, where the arrangement of substituents around the chiral center leads to two distinct configurations. Enantiomers often exhibit different optical activities, meaning they rotate plane-polarized light in opposite directions.
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Diastereomers

Diastereomers are stereoisomers that are not mirror images of each other. They occur when a molecule has two or more chiral centers, leading to multiple configurations that differ at one or more chiral centers but not all. Unlike enantiomers, diastereomers can have different physical properties, such as boiling points and solubilities, making them easier to separate and identify.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Of all the possible cyclooctanes that have one chloro substituent and one methyl substituent, which ones do not have any asymmetric centers?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds has a stereoisomer that is a meso compound?

e. 1,4-dichlorocyclohexane

f. 1,2-dichlorocyclobutane

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Textbook Question

Draw the stereoisomers of 2-methylcyclohexanol.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds has a stereoisomer that is a meso compound?

a. 2,4-dibromohexane

b. 2,4-dibromopentane

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Textbook Question

Draw a diastereomer for each of the following:

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds has a stereoisomer that is a meso compound?

c. 2,4-dimethylpentane

d. 1,3-dichlorocyclohexane

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