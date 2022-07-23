Textbook Question
Of all the possible cyclooctanes that have one chloro substituent and one methyl substituent, which ones do not have any asymmetric centers?
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Of all the possible cyclooctanes that have one chloro substituent and one methyl substituent, which ones do not have any asymmetric centers?
Which of the following compounds has a stereoisomer that is a meso compound?
e. 1,4-dichlorocyclohexane
f. 1,2-dichlorocyclobutane
Draw the stereoisomers of 2-methylcyclohexanol.
Which of the following compounds has a stereoisomer that is a meso compound?
a. 2,4-dibromohexane
b. 2,4-dibromopentane
Draw a diastereomer for each of the following:
c.
d.
Which of the following compounds has a stereoisomer that is a meso compound?
c. 2,4-dimethylpentane
d. 1,3-dichlorocyclohexane