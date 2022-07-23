a. How many alkenes could you treat with H2, Pd/C to prepare methylcyclopentane?
b. Which of the alkenes is the most stable?
c. Which of the alkenes has the smallest heat of hydrogenation?
a. How many alkenes could you treat with H2, Pd/C to prepare methylcyclopentane?
b. Which of the alkenes is the most stable?
c. Which of the alkenes has the smallest heat of hydrogenation?
Draw structures for the following:
c. (3Z,5Z)-4,5-dimethyl-3,5-nonadiene
d. (3E,5E)-2,5-dibromo-3,5-octadiene
Given the reaction coordinate diagram for the reaction of A to form G, answer the following questions:
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a. How many intermediates are formed in the reaction?
b. Which letters represent transition states?
c. What is the fastest step in the reaction?
d. Which is more stable: A or G?
e. Does A or E form faster from C?
f. Which is the more stable intermediate?
How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.
a. 3-pentene
b. 2-octene
c. 2-vinylpentane
For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:
d. 3-methyl-2,4-hexadiene
How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.
d. 1-ethyl-1-pentene
e. 5-ethylcyclohexene
f. 5-chloro-3-hexene