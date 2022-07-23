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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 55g,h,i
Chapter 6, Problem 55g,h,i

How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.
g. 2-ethyl-2-butene
h. (E)-2-methyl-1-hexene
i. 2-methylcyclopentene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the name '2-ethyl-2-butene'. In IUPAC nomenclature, the parent chain should be the longest continuous chain containing the double bond. Check if 'butene' is the correct parent chain and if the substituent 'ethyl' is correctly placed. If not, rename the compound accordingly.
Step 2: Examine the name '(E)-2-methyl-1-hexene'. The '(E)' designation indicates the stereochemistry of the double bond. Verify if the highest priority groups on either side of the double bond are correctly assigned according to the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. If the stereochemistry is incorrect, correct it.
Step 3: Review the name '2-methylcyclopentene'. In cyclic alkenes, the double bond is given the lowest possible locant. Confirm if the numbering of the double bond and substituent is correct. If not, adjust the name to reflect the correct numbering.
Step 4: Count how many of the given names are correct after verifying each one against IUPAC nomenclature rules. Identify the incorrect names and provide their corrected versions.
Step 5: Summarize the findings by stating how many names are correct and listing the corrected names for the ones that were incorrect.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and stereochemistry. Understanding these rules is essential for determining the correctness of compound names and making necessary corrections.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the context of naming compounds, designations like (E) and (Z) indicate the configuration of double bonds. Recognizing stereochemical descriptors is crucial for accurately interpreting and correcting names involving geometric isomers.
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Cycloalkenes

Cycloalkenes are cyclic hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond. Their naming follows specific IUPAC rules, which include identifying the ring structure and the position of the double bond. Understanding the characteristics of cycloalkenes is important for evaluating the correctness of names like '2-methylcyclopentene' and ensuring proper nomenclature.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. How many alkenes could you treat with H2, Pd/C to prepare methylcyclopentane?

b. Which of the alkenes is the most stable?

c. Which of the alkenes has the smallest heat of hydrogenation?

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Textbook Question

Draw structures for the following:

c. (3Z,5Z)-4,5-dimethyl-3,5-nonadiene

d. (3E,5E)-2,5-dibromo-3,5-octadiene

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Textbook Question

Given the reaction coordinate diagram for the reaction of A to form G, answer the following questions:

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a. How many intermediates are formed in the reaction?

b. Which letters represent transition states?

c. What is the fastest step in the reaction?

d. Which is more stable: A or G?

e. Does A or E form faster from C?

f. Which is the more stable intermediate?

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Textbook Question

How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.

a. 3-pentene

b. 2-octene

c. 2-vinylpentane

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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:

d. 3-methyl-2,4-hexadiene

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Textbook Question

How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.

d. 1-ethyl-1-pentene

e. 5-ethylcyclohexene

f. 5-chloro-3-hexene

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