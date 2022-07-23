Draw the structure of a compound with molecular C8H14 that reacts with one equivalent of H2 over Pd/C to form a meso compound
For a reaction carried out at 25 °C with an equilibrium constant of 1 × 10-3, to increase the equilibrium constant by a factor of 10:
a. how much must ∆G° change?
b. how much must ∆H° change if ∆S° = 0 kcal mol-1 K-1?
c. how much must ∆S° change if ∆H° = 0 kcal mol-1?
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Key Concepts
Gibbs Free Energy (∆G°)
Enthalpy (∆H°) and Entropy (∆S°)
Equilibrium Constant (K)
Given that the free energy of the twist-boat conformer of cyclohexane is 5.3 kcal/mol greater than that of the chair conformer, calculate the percentage of twist-boat conformers present in a sample of cyclohexane at 25 °C. Does your answer agree with the statement made in Section 3.13 about the relative number of molecules in these two conformations?
Using curved arrows, show the mechanism of the following reaction:
From the following rate constants, determined at five temperatures, calculate the experimental energy of activation and ∆G‡, ∆H‡, and ∆S‡ for the reaction at 30 °C:
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a. What is the equilibrium constant for a reaction that is carried out at 25 °C (298 K) with ∆H° = 20 kcal/mol and ∆S° = 5.0 × 10-2 kcal mol-1 K-1?
b. What is the equilibrium constant for the same reaction carried out at 125 °C?