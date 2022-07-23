Calculate the percentage of isopropylcyclohexane molecules that have the isopropyl substituent in an equatorial position at equilibrium. (Its ∆G° value at 25 °C is -2.1 kcal/mol.)
Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 16a,b
Chapter 6, Problem 16a,b
For each of the reactions in Problem 15, indicate which reactant is the nucleophile and which is the electrophile.
a.
b.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the reaction in part A. The reactants are formic acid (HCOOH) and hydronium ion (H3O+). Formic acid has a carbonyl group with a partial positive charge on the carbon atom, making it an electrophile. The hydronium ion (H3O+) has lone pairs on oxygen, making it a nucleophile.
Step 2: In part A, the nucleophile (H3O+) donates a lone pair of electrons to the electrophilic carbon atom of formic acid, resulting in the formation of a protonated formic acid and water as products.
Step 3: Analyze the reaction in part B. The reactants are cyclopentene and bromonium ion (Br+). Cyclopentene has a double bond, which is electron-rich and can act as a nucleophile. The bromonium ion (Br+) is electron-deficient and acts as an electrophile.
Step 4: In part B, the nucleophile (cyclopentene) donates electrons from its double bond to the electrophilic bromonium ion (Br+), forming a brominated cyclopentane product.
Step 5: Summarize the roles: In part A, H3O+ is the nucleophile and HCOOH is the electrophile. In part B, cyclopentene is the nucleophile and Br+ is the electrophile.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Nucleophile
A nucleophile is a species that donates an electron pair to form a chemical bond in a reaction. Nucleophiles are typically negatively charged or neutral molecules with lone pairs of electrons. In the provided reactions, nucleophiles attack electrophiles, facilitating the formation of new bonds.
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Electrophile
An electrophile is a chemical species that accepts an electron pair from a nucleophile during a reaction. Electrophiles are often positively charged or electron-deficient molecules. They are attracted to nucleophiles due to their electron-rich nature, making them key players in many organic reactions.
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Nucleophile or Electrophile
Reaction Mechanism
A reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. It includes the identification of nucleophiles and electrophiles, as well as the transition states and intermediates involved. Understanding the mechanism is crucial for predicting the outcome of reactions and the stability of intermediates.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Calculate ∆G° for the conversion of “axial” methylcyclohexane to “equatorial” methylcyclohexane at 25 °C.
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Textbook Question
The ∆G° for conversion of “axial” fluorocyclohexane to “equatorial” fluorocyclohexane at 25 °C is -0.25kcal/mol. Calculate the percentage of fluorocyclohexane molecules that have the fluoro substituent in an equatorial position at equilibrium.
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Textbook Question
Use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons in the following reaction steps
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b.
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Identify the nucleophile and the electrophile in the following acid–base reactions:
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b.
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Draw the isomers for the following compounds and then name each one:
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