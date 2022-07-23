Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a reversible reaction. It is related to the Gibbs Free Energy change by the equation ∆G° = -RT ln(K), where R is the gas constant and T is the temperature in Kelvin. By calculating K from the given ∆G°, we can determine the ratio of equatorial to axial fluorocyclohexane, which helps in finding the percentage of equatorial molecules.