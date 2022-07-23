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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 55a,b,c
Chapter 6, Problem 55a,b,c

How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.
a. 3-pentene
b. 2-octene
c. 2-vinylpentane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the name '3-pentene'. The name suggests a five-carbon chain with a double bond at the third carbon. However, the correct naming convention for alkenes requires the double bond to have the lowest possible locant. Reevaluate the position of the double bond and rename the compound accordingly.
Step 2: Examine the name '2-octene'. This name indicates an eight-carbon chain with a double bond at the second carbon. Verify if this name follows the IUPAC rules for naming alkenes, ensuring the double bond is correctly positioned and numbered.
Step 3: Investigate the name '2-vinylpentane'. The term 'vinyl' refers to a -CH=CH2 group. Check if the placement of the vinyl group on the second carbon of a pentane chain is correct according to IUPAC nomenclature. If incorrect, determine the proper name for the compound.
Step 4: For each name, confirm the structure matches the name provided. Draw the structures based on the names and verify if they align with the IUPAC rules for naming organic compounds, particularly alkenes and substituted alkanes.
Step 5: Correct any names that do not follow IUPAC conventions. Provide the corrected names for the compounds and explain the reasoning behind each correction to ensure clarity and understanding.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, the position of double bonds, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for determining the correctness of compound names.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Alkenes and Their Isomers

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond. They can exhibit geometric isomerism due to the restricted rotation around the double bond, leading to cis and trans forms. Recognizing the structural features of alkenes is crucial for evaluating the names given in the question.
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Substituent Naming and Positioning

When naming organic compounds, substituents must be correctly identified and positioned according to IUPAC rules. The position of substituents is indicated by numbers that reflect their location on the main carbon chain. Accurate placement and naming of substituents are vital for ensuring that compound names are correct.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.

g. 2-ethyl-2-butene

h. (E)-2-methyl-1-hexene

i. 2-methylcyclopentene

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Textbook Question

a. How many alkenes could you treat with H2, Pd/C to prepare methylcyclopentane?

b. Which of the alkenes is the most stable?

c. Which of the alkenes has the smallest heat of hydrogenation?

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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:

d. 3-methyl-2,4-hexadiene

1584
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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:

b. 1,5-heptadiene

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Textbook Question

How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.

d. 1-ethyl-1-pentene

e. 5-ethylcyclohexene

f. 5-chloro-3-hexene

1296
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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:

c. 1,4-pentadiene

909
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