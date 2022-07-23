How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.
g. 2-ethyl-2-butene
h. (E)-2-methyl-1-hexene
i. 2-methylcyclopentene
How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.
g. 2-ethyl-2-butene
h. (E)-2-methyl-1-hexene
i. 2-methylcyclopentene
a. How many alkenes could you treat with H2, Pd/C to prepare methylcyclopentane?
b. Which of the alkenes is the most stable?
c. Which of the alkenes has the smallest heat of hydrogenation?
For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:
d. 3-methyl-2,4-hexadiene
For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:
b. 1,5-heptadiene
How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.
d. 1-ethyl-1-pentene
e. 5-ethylcyclohexene
f. 5-chloro-3-hexene
For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:
c. 1,4-pentadiene