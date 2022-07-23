Alkene Nomenclature

Alkene nomenclature follows specific rules set by the IUPAC system, which includes identifying the longest carbon chain containing the double bond and numbering it to give the lowest possible numbers to the double bond. For 3-methyl-2,4-hexadiene, the name indicates the presence of a double bond between the second and third carbons and another between the fourth and fifth carbons, along with a methyl group on the third carbon. This understanding is essential for accurately naming the geometric isomers.