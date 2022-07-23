Textbook Question
How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.
g. 2-ethyl-2-butene
h. (E)-2-methyl-1-hexene
i. 2-methylcyclopentene
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How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.
g. 2-ethyl-2-butene
h. (E)-2-methyl-1-hexene
i. 2-methylcyclopentene
For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:
a. 2-methyl-2,4-hexadiene
How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.
a. 3-pentene
b. 2-octene
c. 2-vinylpentane
For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:
b. 1,5-heptadiene
How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.
d. 1-ethyl-1-pentene
e. 5-ethylcyclohexene
f. 5-chloro-3-hexene
For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:
c. 1,4-pentadiene