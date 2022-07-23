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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 53d
Chapter 6, Problem 53d

For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:
d. 3-methyl-2,4-hexadiene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of 3-methyl-2,4-hexadiene. The compound is a diene, meaning it contains two double bonds. The parent chain is hexadiene (a six-carbon chain with two double bonds), and there is a methyl group attached to the third carbon.
Step 2: Identify the positions of the double bonds. The double bonds are located at carbons 2 and 4. Each double bond can exhibit geometric (cis/trans or E/Z) isomerism because the carbons involved in the double bonds have different substituents.
Step 3: Analyze the substituents around each double bond. For the double bond at carbon 2, the substituents are: (a) a hydrogen atom and (b) the rest of the chain (C3-C6). For the double bond at carbon 4, the substituents are: (a) a hydrogen atom and (b) the rest of the chain (C5-C6).
Step 4: Draw all possible geometric isomers. For each double bond, determine whether the substituents are on the same side (cis or Z) or opposite sides (trans or E). Combine the configurations of both double bonds to generate all possible isomers. For example, you could have (Z,Z), (Z,E), (E,Z), and (E,E) configurations.
Step 5: Name each isomer using the E/Z nomenclature. Assign priorities to the substituents on each double bond using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. Based on the relative positions of the higher-priority groups, assign E (opposite sides) or Z (same side) to each double bond and name the compound accordingly (e.g., (2E,4Z)-3-methyl-2,4-hexadiene).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Isomerism

Geometric isomerism occurs due to the restricted rotation around double bonds or ring structures, leading to different spatial arrangements of atoms. In alkenes, this is often classified into cis and trans isomers, where 'cis' indicates that substituents are on the same side of the double bond, while 'trans' indicates they are on opposite sides. Understanding this concept is crucial for identifying and drawing the correct isomers of compounds like 3-methyl-2,4-hexadiene.
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Alkene Nomenclature

Alkene nomenclature follows specific rules set by the IUPAC system, which includes identifying the longest carbon chain containing the double bond and numbering it to give the lowest possible numbers to the double bond. For 3-methyl-2,4-hexadiene, the name indicates the presence of a double bond between the second and third carbons and another between the fourth and fifth carbons, along with a methyl group on the third carbon. This understanding is essential for accurately naming the geometric isomers.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the context of geometric isomers, it helps in understanding how different arrangements can lead to distinct physical and chemical properties. For 3-methyl-2,4-hexadiene, recognizing the stereochemical implications of the double bonds is vital for drawing and naming the correct isomers, as the arrangement of substituents can significantly influence the compound's characteristics.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.

g. 2-ethyl-2-butene

h. (E)-2-methyl-1-hexene

i. 2-methylcyclopentene

1054
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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:

a. 2-methyl-2,4-hexadiene

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Textbook Question

How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.

a. 3-pentene

b. 2-octene

c. 2-vinylpentane

1286
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Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:

b. 1,5-heptadiene

1272
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Textbook Question

How many of the following names are correct? Correct the incorrect names.

d. 1-ethyl-1-pentene

e. 5-ethylcyclohexene

f. 5-chloro-3-hexene

1296
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, draw the possible geometric isomers and name each isomer:

c. 1,4-pentadiene

909
views