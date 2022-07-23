Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 2b
Chapter 6, Problem 2b

What is the molecular formula for each of the following?
b. a 10-carbon hydrocarbon with one π\(\pi\) bond and 2 rings

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the general molecular formula for an alkane, which is CnH2n+2. This formula applies to a saturated hydrocarbon with no rings or π bonds.
Step 2: Understand the impact of rings and π bonds on the molecular formula. Each ring or π bond reduces the number of hydrogens by 2. This is because they introduce a degree of unsaturation.
Step 3: For a 10-carbon hydrocarbon (C10), start with the alkane formula: C10H22. Then, account for the unsaturation. Since there are 2 rings and 1 π bond, the total reduction in hydrogens is 2 × 2 (for the rings) + 2 (for the π bond) = 6 hydrogens.
Step 4: Subtract the reduction in hydrogens from the original alkane formula. This gives C10H22−6, which simplifies to C10H16.
Step 5: Conclude that the molecular formula for a 10-carbon hydrocarbon with one π bond and 2 rings is C10H16.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrocarbons

Hydrocarbons are organic compounds consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon atoms. They can be classified into aliphatic (straight or branched chains) and aromatic (ring structures) hydrocarbons. Understanding the structure and types of hydrocarbons is essential for determining their molecular formulas and properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Aromaticity of Hydrocarbons

Molecular Formula

The molecular formula of a compound indicates the number and types of atoms present in a molecule. For hydrocarbons, it is expressed as CnH2n+2 for saturated hydrocarbons, but this formula changes with the presence of double bonds (p bonds) and rings, which reduce the number of hydrogen atoms. Accurately deriving the molecular formula requires accounting for these structural features.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:17
How to use IHD with molecular formula.

Cyclic Compounds and Double Bonds

Cyclic compounds contain one or more rings in their structure, which can affect their reactivity and stability. The presence of a double bond (p bond) introduces unsaturation, which further influences the molecular formula. In a 10-carbon hydrocarbon with one p bond and two rings, the molecular formula must reflect these characteristics, leading to fewer hydrogen atoms than a fully saturated hydrocarbon.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:00
Single bonds, double bonds, and triple bonds.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the molecular formula for each of the following?

a. a 4-carbon hydrocarbon with two π\(\pi\) bonds and no rings

1410
views
Textbook Question

Determine the degree of unsaturation and then draw possible structures for noncyclic compounds with the following molecular formulas:

a. C3H6

2116
views
Textbook Question

Determine the degree of unsaturation and then draw possible structures for noncyclic compounds with the following molecular formulas:

b. C3H4

1276
views
Textbook Question

What is the molecular formula for a 5-carbon hydrocarbon with one π\(\pi\) bond and one ring?

1347
views
Textbook Question

Name the following:

b.

1059
views
Textbook Question

Determine the degree of unsaturation for hydrocarbons with the following molecular formulas:

c. C12H20

d. C40H56

1019
views