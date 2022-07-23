Textbook Question
What is the molecular formula for each of the following?
a. a 4-carbon hydrocarbon with two bonds and no rings
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What is the molecular formula for each of the following?
a. a 4-carbon hydrocarbon with two bonds and no rings
Determine the degree of unsaturation and then draw possible structures for noncyclic compounds with the following molecular formulas:
a. C3H6
Determine the degree of unsaturation and then draw possible structures for noncyclic compounds with the following molecular formulas:
b. C3H4
What is the molecular formula for a 5-carbon hydrocarbon with one bond and one ring?
Name the following:
b.
Determine the degree of unsaturation for hydrocarbons with the following molecular formulas:
c. C12H20
d. C40H56