Step 1: Understand the concept of degree of unsaturation. The degree of unsaturation (also called the index of hydrogen deficiency) indicates the number of π bonds or rings in a molecule. It is calculated using the formula: \( \text{Degree of Unsaturation} = rac{2C + 2 - H}{2} \), where \( C \) is the number of carbon atoms, \( H \) is the number of hydrogen atoms, and other elements like oxygen or halogens are accounted for separately.