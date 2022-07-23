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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 70(5)
Chapter 7, Problem 70(5)

a. Draw the product or products that will be obtained from the reaction of cis-2-butene and trans-2-butene with each of the following reagents. If a product can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
5. Br2 + H2O
b. With which reagents do the two alkenes react to form different products?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the reaction mechanism for the addition of Br2 and H2O to an alkene. This reaction is an example of halohydrin formation, where the alkene reacts with bromine (Br2) in the presence of water (H2O). The reaction proceeds via the formation of a bromonium ion intermediate, followed by nucleophilic attack by water.
Step 2: Analyze the stereochemistry of the starting materials. Cis-2-butene and trans-2-butene are geometric isomers. Cis-2-butene has both methyl groups on the same side of the double bond, while trans-2-butene has the methyl groups on opposite sides. This stereochemistry will influence the stereoisomers of the products.
Step 3: Predict the products for cis-2-butene. When cis-2-butene reacts with Br2 and H2O, the bromonium ion intermediate forms, and water attacks the more substituted carbon. The product will be a halohydrin with anti-addition stereochemistry, meaning the bromine and hydroxyl groups will be added to opposite sides of the double bond. Draw the possible stereoisomers.
Step 4: Predict the products for trans-2-butene. Similarly, when trans-2-butene reacts with Br2 and H2O, the bromonium ion intermediate forms, and water attacks the more substituted carbon. The product will also be a halohydrin with anti-addition stereochemistry. However, the stereochemistry of the starting material will lead to different stereoisomers compared to cis-2-butene. Draw these stereoisomers.
Step 5: Address part (b) of the question. The two alkenes (cis-2-butene and trans-2-butene) react with Br2 and H2O to form different stereoisomers due to their initial stereochemistry. This difference arises because the anti-addition mechanism preserves the relative stereochemistry of the starting material. Highlight that the stereochemical outcome is reagent-dependent, and other reagents (e.g., HBr) may not lead to different products for the two alkenes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkene Reactivity

Alkenes are unsaturated hydrocarbons characterized by at least one carbon-carbon double bond. Their reactivity is primarily due to this double bond, which can undergo various addition reactions. Understanding how alkenes react with different reagents, such as halogens or water, is crucial for predicting the products formed in these reactions.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the context of alkenes, the configuration around the double bond can lead to different stereoisomers, such as cis and trans forms. Recognizing how reagents can lead to the formation of these isomers is essential for accurately depicting the products of reactions.
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Halohydrin Formation

The reaction of alkenes with bromine (Br2) in the presence of water (H2O) leads to the formation of halohydrins. This process involves the addition of a bromine atom and a hydroxyl group (OH) across the double bond. The regioselectivity and stereochemistry of this reaction can vary depending on whether the alkene is cis or trans, resulting in different products and stereoisomers.
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General properties of halohydrin formation.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the product or products that will be obtained from the reaction of cis-2-butene and trans-2-butene with each of the following reagents. If a product can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.

4. Br2 in CH2Cl2

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Textbook Question

Draw the product or products that will be obtained from the reaction of cis-2-butene and trans-2-butene with each of the following reagents. If a product can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.

1. HCl

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Textbook Question

Draw the product or products that will be obtained from the reaction of cis-2-butene and trans-2-butene with each of the following reagents. If a product can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.

2. BH3/THF, followed by HO-, H2O2, H2O

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Textbook Question

Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for the reaction. (Hint: An alkyl halide is more stable than an alkene.)

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Textbook Question

Using any alkene and any other reagents, how would you prepare the following compounds?

f.

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Textbook Question

Use curved arrows to show the flow of electrons that occurs in each step of the following mechanism

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