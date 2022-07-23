Nucleophilic Attack

Nucleophilic attack refers to the process where a nucleophile, which is a species with a lone pair of electrons or a negative charge, donates its electrons to an electrophile, forming a new bond. In the context of the bromonium ion, Br− acts as the nucleophile that attacks the more stable carbon atom of the ion, rather than the positively charged bromine, which is less favorable due to steric and electronic factors.