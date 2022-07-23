Textbook Question
Which is more highly regioselective: reaction of an alkene with BH3 or with 9-BBN?
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Which is more highly regioselective: reaction of an alkene with BH3 or with 9-BBN?
How does the first step in the reaction of propene with Br2 differ from the first step in the reaction of propene with HBr?
What is the major product obtained from the reaction of HBr with each of the following?
a.
What is the major product obtained from the reaction of HBr with each of the following?
b.
To understand why Br− adds to a carbon of the bromonium ion rather than to the positively charged bromine, draw the product that would be obtained if Br− did add to bromine.
What will be the product of the preceding reaction if HBr is used in place of Br2?