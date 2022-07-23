Anti-Markovnikov Addition

Anti-Markovnikov addition refers to the regioselectivity observed in certain reactions, where the less substituted carbon of an alkene receives the new substituent. In the context of hydroboration-oxidation, this means that the hydroxyl group (–OH) ends up on the less substituted carbon of the alkene, while the boron atom attaches to the more substituted carbon. This contrasts with Markovnikov's rule, which predicts that the more substituted carbon would typically receive the electrophile.