Hydrogen Halide Addition Mechanism

The addition of hydrogen halides, such as HBr, to alkenes follows a different mechanism compared to halogen addition. In this case, the hydrogen atom from HBr acts as the electrophile, leading to the formation of a carbocation intermediate. The stability of this carbocation influences the regioselectivity of the reaction, which is not a factor in the bromination mechanism. Understanding these differences is essential for predicting the products of these reactions.