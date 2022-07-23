Textbook Question
Which is more highly regioselective: reaction of an alkene with BH3 or with 9-BBN?
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Which is more highly regioselective: reaction of an alkene with BH3 or with 9-BBN?
Each of the following reactions has two nucleophiles that could add to the intermediate formed by the reaction of the alkene with an electrophile. What is the major product of each reaction?
a.
What is the major product obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of the following alkenes?
a. 2-methyl-2-butene
To understand why Br− adds to a carbon of the bromonium ion rather than to the positively charged bromine, draw the product that would be obtained if Br− did add to bromine.
What will be the product of the preceding reaction if HBr is used in place of Br2?
Why are Na+ and K+ unable to form covalent bonds?