d. Is the reaction of 1-butene with HBr regioselective?
e. Is it stereoselective?
f. Is it stereospecific?
d. Is the reaction of 1-butene with HBr regioselective?
e. Is it stereoselective?
f. Is it stereospecific?
What stereoisomers are obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of the following compounds? Assign an R or S configuration to each asymmetric center.
a. cyclohexene
b. 1-ethylcyclohexene
What stereoisomers are obtained from each of the following reactions?
b.
a. What stereoisomers are formed in the following reaction? Are they enantiomers or diastereomers?
b. Which stereoisomer is formed in greater yield?
What stereoisomers are obtained from hydroboration–oxidation of the following compounds? Assign an R or S configuration to each asymmetric center.
c. cis-2-butene
a. What alkene is required to synthesize each of the following compounds?
b. What other epoxide is formed in each synthesis?
c. Assign an R or S configuration to each asymmetric center.
1.