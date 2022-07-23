Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 76e,f
Chapter 7, Problem 76e,f

e. What is the electrophile in the second step?
f. What is the nucleophile in the second step?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the reaction. The terms 'electrophile' and 'nucleophile' refer to the species involved in the reaction. An electrophile is an electron-deficient species that seeks electrons, while a nucleophile is an electron-rich species that donates electrons.
Step 2: Identify the second step of the reaction mechanism. Review the reaction sequence provided in the problem or mechanism to determine what occurs in the second step. Look for bond formation or bond-breaking events.
Step 3: Determine the electrophile in the second step. The electrophile is typically the species that accepts a pair of electrons during the reaction. Look for a positively charged species, a partial positive charge, or a molecule with an electron-deficient atom.
Step 4: Determine the nucleophile in the second step. The nucleophile is the species that donates a pair of electrons to form a bond. Look for a negatively charged species, a lone pair of electrons, or a π-bond that can act as an electron source.
Step 5: Confirm your findings by analyzing the electron flow in the second step. Use curved arrows to track the movement of electrons from the nucleophile to the electrophile, ensuring that the roles of each species are consistent with their definitions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophiles

Electrophiles are species that accept electron pairs from nucleophiles during chemical reactions. They are typically positively charged or neutral molecules with an electron-deficient atom, making them attractive to electron-rich species. Understanding the role of electrophiles is crucial in predicting reaction mechanisms and outcomes in organic chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:
Nucleophile or Electrophile

Nucleophiles

Nucleophiles are electron-rich species that donate an electron pair to electrophiles in a chemical reaction. They can be negatively charged ions or neutral molecules with lone pairs of electrons. Recognizing nucleophiles is essential for understanding how reactions proceed, particularly in substitution and addition reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:27
Nucleophilic Addition

Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products, detailing the roles of electrophiles and nucleophiles. Understanding these mechanisms helps predict the products of reactions and the conditions under which they occur. Analyzing each step allows chemists to manipulate reactions for desired outcomes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Heck Reaction Mechanism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

b. Which step is the rate-determining step?

1031
views
Textbook Question

Draw the products, including their configurations, obtained from the reaction of 1-ethylcyclohexene with the following reagents:

b. H2, Pd/C

1564
views
Textbook Question

a. Propose a mechanism for the following reaction (show all curved arrows):

1005
views
Textbook Question

c. What is the electrophile in the first step?

d. What is the nucleophile in the first step?

824
views
Textbook Question

Draw the products, including their configurations, obtained from the reaction of 1-ethylcyclohexene with the following reagents:

c. R2BH/THF, followed by HO, H2O2, H2O

1602
views
Textbook Question

Which stereoisomer of 3-hexene forms a meso compound when it reacts with Br2?

1829
views