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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 76b
Chapter 7, Problem 76b

b. Which step is the rate-determining step?

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1
Identify the reaction mechanism provided or implied in the problem. The rate-determining step (RDS) is typically the slowest step in a multi-step reaction mechanism.
Examine the energy profile diagram if available. The RDS corresponds to the step with the highest energy transition state (the largest activation energy).
If no energy diagram is provided, analyze the steps in the mechanism. The RDS often involves the formation or breaking of the most unstable intermediate or the step with the most complex molecular rearrangement.
Consider the molecularity of each step. Steps involving more reactants or complex interactions are often slower and could be the RDS.
Review experimental data if provided, such as rate laws. The RDS is the step whose reactants match the species and stoichiometry in the experimentally determined rate law.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rate-Determining Step

The rate-determining step (RDS) in a chemical reaction is the slowest step in the reaction mechanism that controls the overall rate of the reaction. It acts as a bottleneck, meaning that even if other steps are faster, the RDS dictates how quickly the entire process can proceed. Identifying the RDS is crucial for understanding reaction kinetics and optimizing conditions for desired outcomes.
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Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism is a detailed description of the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. It includes all the elementary steps, intermediates, and transition states involved in the reaction. Understanding the mechanism helps chemists predict the behavior of the reaction under various conditions and identify the RDS.
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Transition State Theory

Transition state theory posits that during a chemical reaction, reactants pass through a high-energy transition state before forming products. This theory helps explain the energy barrier that must be overcome for a reaction to occur. The stability and energy of the transition state are critical in determining the rate of the RDS, as it influences how quickly reactants can be converted into products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.

c.

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Textbook Question

e. What is the electrophile in the second step?

f. What is the nucleophile in the second step?

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Textbook Question

Draw the products, including their configurations, obtained from the reaction of 1-ethylcyclohexene with the following reagents:

b. H2, Pd/C

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Textbook Question

A student was about to turn in the products he had obtained from the reaction of HI with 3,3,3-trifluoropropene when he realized that the labels had fallen off his flasks and he did not know which label belonged to which flask. His friend reminded him of the rule that says the electrophile adds to the sp2 carbon bonded to the most hydrogens. In other words, he should label the flask containing the most product 1,1,1-trifluoro-2-iodopropane and label the flask containing the least amount of product 1,1,1-trifluoro-3-iodopropane. Should he follow his friend’s advice?

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Textbook Question

a. Propose a mechanism for the following reaction (show all curved arrows):

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Textbook Question

c. What is the electrophile in the first step?

d. What is the nucleophile in the first step?

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