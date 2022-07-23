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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 59
Chapter 7, Problem 59

Give two names for each of the following:

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1
Step 1: Analyze the structure in part (a). The molecule contains an ester functional group, which is characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom and single-bonded to another oxygen atom that is connected to an alkyl group. Identify the alkyl group attached to the oxygen atom and the acyl group derived from the carboxylic acid.
Step 2: For part (a), determine the name of the alkyl group attached to the oxygen atom. In this case, the group is ethyl (CH3CH2). Next, identify the acyl group, which is derived from the carboxylic acid. The acyl group contains a branched chain with a methyl substituent on the second carbon of the propyl chain.
Step 3: Assign the IUPAC name for part (a). Combine the name of the alkyl group (ethyl) with the name of the acyl group. The acyl group is named as 2-methylpropanoate. The full IUPAC name is ethyl 2-methylpropanoate.
Step 4: Assign the common name for part (a). The acyl group can also be named using the common name of the carboxylic acid it is derived from. In this case, the common name of the acid is isobutyric acid, so the ester is named ethyl isobutyrate.
Step 5: Repeat the process for part (b). Analyze the structure, identify the alkyl group (methyl) and the acyl group (propanoate). Assign the IUPAC name (methyl propanoate) and the common name (methyl propionate).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature in Organic Chemistry

Nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of organic compounds based on established rules, primarily those set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). Understanding nomenclature is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the structure of organic molecules, which can have multiple names based on different naming conventions.
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Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that share the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms. This concept is crucial for recognizing that a single molecular formula can correspond to multiple distinct compounds, each with unique properties and names, which is often the case in organic chemistry.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Identifying functional groups is key to understanding the behavior and reactivity of organic compounds, as they dictate how a compound will interact with other substances.
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