Give two names for each of the following:

Textbook Question
What is the major product of the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with each of the following reagents?
j. Br2/CH3OH
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What is the major product of the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with each of the following reagents?
j. Br2/CH3OH
What is the major product of the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with each of the following reagents?
g. H2O + H2SO4
What are the products of the following reactions? Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.
a.
What reagents are needed to synthesize the following alcohols?
What is the major product of the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with each of the following reagents?
k. BH3/THF, followed by H2O2, HO- , H2O
What are the products of the following reactions? Indicate whether each reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.
b.