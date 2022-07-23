Alkoxylation

Alkoxylation is a chemical reaction where an alkene reacts with an alcohol in the presence of an acid catalyst to form an ether. This process involves the formation of a carbocation intermediate, which can then react with the alcohol to yield the ether product. Recognizing the mechanism of alkoxylation is essential for preparing ethers from alkenes, as it highlights the importance of regioselectivity and stereochemistry in the reaction.