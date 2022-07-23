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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 14c
Chapter 7, Problem 14c

How could the following compounds be prepared using an alkene as one of the starting materials?
c.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the target compound. The given compound is 2-butanol (CH₃CH(OH)CH₂CH₃), which contains a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to the second carbon of a butane chain.
Step 2: Recognize that the preparation involves using an alkene as a starting material. To form 2-butanol, the corresponding alkene would be 2-butene (CH₃CH=CHCH₃). This is because the hydroxyl group is added to the second carbon in the chain.
Step 3: Select the appropriate reaction mechanism. The addition of a hydroxyl group to an alkene can be achieved through hydration reactions. Specifically, acid-catalyzed hydration or oxymercuration-demercuration can be used to add water (H₂O) across the double bond.
Step 4: Explain the regioselectivity. In the case of 2-butene, Markovnikov's rule applies, meaning the hydroxyl group will attach to the more substituted carbon (the second carbon in this case) during the reaction.
Step 5: Describe the reaction conditions. For acid-catalyzed hydration, the alkene is treated with dilute sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) and water. Alternatively, for oxymercuration-demercuration, the alkene is reacted with mercuric acetate (Hg(OAc)₂) in water, followed by reduction with sodium borohydride (NaBH₄). Both methods yield 2-butanol as the product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkene Reactivity

Alkenes are unsaturated hydrocarbons characterized by at least one carbon-carbon double bond. This double bond makes them highly reactive, allowing them to undergo various reactions such as electrophilic addition, polymerization, and oxidation. Understanding the reactivity of alkenes is crucial for predicting the products formed when they are used as starting materials in organic synthesis.
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Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions involve the addition of electrophiles to the double bond of alkenes, resulting in the formation of more saturated compounds. Common electrophiles include halogens, hydrogen halides, and water. Mastery of these reactions is essential for transforming alkenes into desired products, as they dictate the types of functional groups that can be introduced during synthesis.
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Synthesis Strategies

Synthesis strategies in organic chemistry involve planning the steps required to construct a target molecule from simpler starting materials. This includes selecting appropriate reactions, reagents, and conditions to achieve the desired transformations. A solid understanding of synthesis strategies is vital for effectively preparing compounds from alkenes, as it allows chemists to navigate complex reaction pathways and optimize yields.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How could the following compounds be prepared using an alkene as one of the starting materials?

a.

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Textbook Question

How could the following compounds be prepared using an alkene as one of the starting materials?

e.

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Textbook Question

How could the following compound be prepared using an alkene as one of the starting materials?

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Textbook Question

How could the following compounds be prepared using an alkene as one of the starting materials?

b.

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Textbook Question

How could the following compounds be prepared using an alkene as one of the starting materials?

d.

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the following reaction (remember to use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons from the nucleophile to the electrophile):

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