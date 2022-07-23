Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen or hydroxyl group) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This rule helps predict the major product of the reaction, as it favors the formation of the more stable carbocation, which is typically more substituted and thus more stable due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects.